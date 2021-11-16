ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Oakland squares off against Toledo

By Automated Insights
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Toledo (2-0) vs. Oakland (1-1) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland both look to put winning streaks together . Toledo got past Detroit by eight at home...

The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
Michigan State
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
12thman.com

Aggies Square Off Against Abilene Christian on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points. Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
FOX59

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

Cincy faces Arkansas in Hall of Fame Classic

Cincinnati (5-0) vs. Arkansas (4-0) Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is preparing to square off against Arkansas in the Hall of Fame Classic. Arkansas earned a 72-64 win over Kansas State in its most recent game, while Cincinnati won easily 71-51 against Illinois in its last outing.
