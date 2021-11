Sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards came off the bench in the fourth quarter to spark the University of New Hampshire offense in a 20-7 loss at Albany last Saturday. Edwards and the Wildcats, down to two games left in their season, will be looking to ride the boost from that late rally into Saturday’s game against Rhode Island, a Colonial Athletic Association rival that is making a push to get into the FCS playoffs. The teams play at 1 p.m. on Meade Stadium.

