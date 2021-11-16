ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From Will Smith to Beyoncé – why is everyone talking about King Richard?

By Leila Latif
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cSy8_0cy8WWmi00

In a crowded winter at the cinema, with everything from aliens to superheroes to princesses on the menu, there’s one film that everyone is talking about: King Richard. It’s the critically acclaimed biopic that follows the life of Richard “King Richard” Williams on a mission to turn his daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstars. Having made audiences laugh, cry and burst into applause during its festival previews, what is it that makes this film so special?

1 Looks like Will Smith is finally going to win that Oscar
Having been nominated twice but never won, Will Smith’s performance is already a favourite contender for Oscar glory. Variety announced he is “now at the forefront of what is going to be a cut-throat best actor race”, and Awards Watch named him the most likely winner ahead of Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bradley Cooper. The buzz is well earned, as Smith disappears into the character of Richard Williams and delivers a performance that is complicated, nuanced and intensely moving. Having been nominated twice, for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, it looks like three may be the magic number for Smith.

What’s more, the film itself also looks destined for Oscar glory: Variety declared that it’s a dead cert for a best picture nomination. Having already picked up awards at film festivals, in a few months King Richard might have a trophy cabinet as crowded as Venus or Serena’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1eOV_0cy8WWmi00
The film has the approval of its subjects, Venus and Serena. Photograph: Chiabella James

2 It’s Venus and Serena approved
The legends themselves appeared online with Will Smith to release one of the trailers. Having spent so much of their lives seeing their actions misinterpreted and twisted, with people obsessing over every outfit, display of emotion or expression of disappointment, now Venus and Serena are reclaiming their narrative, telling their origin story and showing how two young girls from Compton became the icons they are today.

  • King Richard is in cinemas from this Friday

3 One word: Beyoncé
That’s right, the one and only Beyoncé has written new music just for King Richard. Queen Bey was inspired by the story of the Williams family to write “Be Alive”, a powerful ballad with lyrics that speak to the film’s central message: “Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive, so when we win we will have pride. Do you know how much we have cried? How hard we had to fight?”

4 It’s all about teamwork
It’s not just Will Smith delivering a stellar performance. The first festival reports have heaped praise on the entire ensemble, with particular acclaim going to Aunjanue Ellis as the girls’ mum Oracene, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci and, of course, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as young Venus and Serena. The newcomer actors are being picked out as ones to watch. It seems particularly apt that King Richard has launched two very exciting new talents into the spotlight.

5 It’s directed by the director’s director
Best known for directing indie darling Monsters and Men and some of the best episodes of Top Boy, Reinaldo Marcus Green has taken a big step up with King Richard in terms of budget, scope and star power. The film is not only impressing audiences and critics, with its Rotten Tomatoes score topping 90%, but also has a vocal fan in Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, who could barely contain his enthusiasm.

6 You think you know this story, but you don’t
While you may have expected the hard work Venus and Serena put in on the tennis court, you probably have no idea about the devastating hurdles they had to cross, the danger they faced, and the lengths to which Richard Williams was prepared to go to protect his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBFIR_0cy8WWmi00
Jon Bernthal, left, as coach Rick Macci, with director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Photograph: Chiabella James

7 It shows how far we have come, and how far we haven’t
Set in early 1990s Compton, the infamous suburb of Los Angeles, race is at the forefront of King Richard. Not only is the Williams family constantly underestimated, scrutinised by social services despite their high achieving children, and told they would be better off “playing basketball”, but racism is also a deadly threat, with the police brutality on the news terrifying the family. While a Black woman dominating the world of tennis is no longer a foreign concept, sadly much of King Richard speaks to the Black community’s present-day problems.

8 We all need a hero
Venus and Serena Williams are more than two of the greatest tennis players the world has ever seen, they are icons who have inspired millions of people, in particular as heroes to Black girls everywhere. Richard is aware of their significance from early on, telling young Venus: “You’re not gonna just be representing you, you’re gonna be representing every little black girl on Earth.” But no matter your race or gender, a story of triumphing against the odds like the Williams family did, is universally inspirational.

In cinemas now. Book your tickets

King Richard © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Releases Powerful Song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard' Movie: Listen

Beyoncé's highly anticipated single, "Be Alive," is finally here, and it was well worth the wait. The powerful ballad appears in the upcoming Will Smith-led biopic King Richard, which has him taking on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams. Much like the film details Richard's unwavering belief that his daughters will "shake up this world" as he pushes Venus and Serena to succeed despite the odds are stacked against them, Beyoncé's single is a battle cry to Black strength and perseverance. The 40-year-old GRAMMY winner sings about feeling "so good to be alive" with her sisters by her side and lifting her head with pride.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Saniyya Sidney
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Complex

Beyoncé‘s New ‘King Richard’ Track “Be Alive” Has Arrived

Beyoncé has shared her new song “Be Alive,” which soundtracked the King Richard film trailer. Starring Will Smith, the movie focuses on Richard Williams while he coaches and raises his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams as their stars rise in the tennis world. “The marriage of a movie and a...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Chiabella James 2
The Associated Press

For Will Smith, a break point leads to ‘King Richard’

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama “King Richard,” as Richard Williams, father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams, is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies and generally asking himself a lot of questions — about his own childhood and his choices as a father, husband and movie star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox32chicago.com

Will Smith talks new film about Williams sisters 'King Richard'

CHICAGO - One of the biggest movie stars on the planet was in Chicago yesterday – not only to talk about his new Oscar-buzzed film "King Richard," but to change the lives of some young tennis players. Will Smith and his "King Richard" co-stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton visited...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Floats Through "Be Alive" From The "King Richard Soundtrack"

If there is an artist who knows how to light up a soundtrack, it is Beyoncé. The ultra-private superstar has added her name to the list of New Music Friday releases with "Be Alive," a track that is slated for inclusion on the King Richard soundtrack. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the dedicated dad to tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.
TENNIS
rollingout.com

Beyoncé drops track for ‘King Richard’ biopic unexpectedly

Beyoncé surprised fans with the release of the new song “Be Alive” on Friday, Nov 12. The 40-year-old megastar sent the BeyHive wild when the track was uploaded to YouTube. The feisty number was recorded for Will Smith’s new film King Richard, and a preview had appeared in a recent...
TENNIS
The Spokesman-Review

Will Smith steps into the shoes of ‘King Richard’

Above: Will Smith stars as the title character of "King Richard," which opens Friday. (Photo/Warner Bros.) It’s been a while since Will Smith has had a bona-fide winner of a film. The former “Prince of Bel-Air” was a hit in a number of films, from “Bad Boys” to “Independence Day,”...
TENNIS
The Daily

King Richard: From Fresh Prince to King

Three decades ago, the names Venus and Serena had to be accompanied by the surname Williams for anyone to recognize the sisters’ existence. Years later, Venus and Serena are arguably two of the greatest tennis players to have ever stepped foot on a court, and their last name is engraved on innumerable trophies.
KING COUNTY, WA
Daily Californian

‘King Richard’ cast, producers talk making history

Ever since a 10-year-old Venus Williams went undefeated on the United States Tennis Association junior tour, the story of the Williams family has been under the public eye, inspiring people worldwide. Now, it’s hitting the big screen in “King Richard,” a biopic illustrating far more than just the sisters’ domination on the court.
TENNIS
kiss951.com

Beyoncé Drops New Song from ‘King Richard,’ ‘Be Alive’: Fans React

Beyoncé has dropped her first song of 2021 “Be Alive,” from the new film King Richard. King Richard is a biopic on tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams. Will Smith stars as Richard and the song is previewed in the trailer. “Be Alive” is the Grammy-winning singer’s...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy