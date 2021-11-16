ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Win on your own terms: life lessons from Venus and Serena Williams (and their dad, Richard)

By Leila Latif
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ljzG_0cy8WVtz00
Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in King Richard.

Few people have dared to dream as big as Richard “King Richard” Williams, father of Venus and Serena, a man who wanted a better life for his children. Before the two girls were born he devised a 78-page plan to turn them into two of the greatest tennis players in the world which – spoiler alert! – he did.

Many people think they know who Richard Williams is – the big character sitting courtside for his daughters’ greatest accomplishments, but few people know the story of the courage, determination and sacrifice that got him there. A new film from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, starring Will Smith as King Richard, tells the unbelievable true story of the man behind the legends.

Richard pushed his daughters to work hard to achieve their dreams, unashamedly driving them to the best of their abilities, and telling those who criticised him: “I don’t even mind you saying we’re hard on these kids. You know why? ‘Cause we are.”

He knew that even if the world underestimated them, even if they had to practise on “raggedy” tennis courts with second-rate equipment, even if “this world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams” they were going to respect Venus and Serena.

The film asks us to consider what we could achieve if we put our minds to it, and if someone believed and fought for us the way Richard Williams did for Venus and Serena. The three principles of commitment, confidence and courage are something we can all apply to our own lives, unlock our potential and become the greatest versions of ourselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BAtb_0cy8WVtz00
Director Reinaldo Marcus Green (left) with stars Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney and Will Smith on the set of King Richard. Photograph: Chiabella James

Life lesson one: commitment

There’s no denying that Venus and Serena had a rare talent, but King Richard reminds us of the sheer amount of work it took to get them where they are today. Richard started giving his daughters tennis lessons when they were four years old, and had a clear vision of what they could achieve, convinced that “Venus and Serena are gonna shake up this world”. He was certain that if they never gave up, they could achieve all of their greatest dreams.

We’ve all heard that, apparently, it takes 10,000 hours of practice to make yourself an expert, but the film asks us to actually consider what that involves. It’s waking up day after day to push yourself, to hit a shopping trolley’s worth of balls, committing to goals no one but you can see. Beyond Richard’s commitment to his daughters’ careers there was also his devotion to protecting their spirits, leading him to pull them out of junior tournaments he thinks will deprive them of the joy of childhood and the joy of the game. Because commitment to your dreams doesn’t mean agreeing to be exploited.

Life lesson two: confidence

When we first meet Richard, who is coaching Venus and Serena himself while working as a security guard by night, he possesses a confidence that many of the affluent white people he encounters seem perplexed by. By merely operating within the world of elite tennis he battles stigma on a daily basis. Despite the judgment and the rejection, Richard knows his, and his daughters’, value.

When he meets with a potential tennis coach, Richard stays strong when the coach downplays Venus and Serena’s talent saying: “The chance of achieving the kind of success that you’re talking about is just very, very unlikely … Tennis takes expert instruction, it takes families with unlimited financial resources” – things he knows the Williams sisters do not have. But Richard is undeterred, certain that if he can get them the right opportunity, Venus and Serena will become two of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen.

When they walk into a tournament and dozens of shocked white faces turn, Richard keeps his head high, assuring his Black family: “It’s OK, they’re just not used to seeing good-looking people like us.” When the whole world doubts you, this film reminds us that confidence is something no one can take away.

Life lesson three: courage

Richard didn’t just face microaggressions at white country clubs. When training his daughters on the courts in Compton, the Los Angeles suburb where they grew up, the family was often surrounded by danger. At times he had to physically put himself in harm’s way, and ended up beaten and bruised on the tennis courts where Venus and Serena played.

More than anything, Richard had the courage to stand up for his family. When he sees his daughters being potentially exploited he stops it in its tracks. “We gonna do this a different way,” he says. In a racist world with the odds stacked against you, it would be easy to be paralysed by fear and feel hopeless in the face of injustice. We all hope to have the courage to stand up for those we love: King Richard shows us how it’s done.

In cinemas now. Book your tickets

King Richard © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Three things with HG Nelson: ‘I think, ooh, I’m guarding a bit of a historical artefact here’

For his new book, HG Nelson wrote about fairytales: specifically, those of a sporting nature. The Fairytale: A Real and Imagined History of Australian Sport, released last month, explores the idea that all great sporting moments are something of a fairytale. Because, as HG tells it, “only one horse can win the Melbourne Cup, only 22 players can win the AFL flag, only 17 players can win the rugby league. It’s not available to everybody.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
People

Serena Williams Credits Her Mom for Supporting Their Family of 7 After Dad Richard Quit His Job

Serena and Venus Williams' family is praising their mother for her constant support. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming Red Table Talk episode in which the sisters join Will Smith to discuss their new film King Richard, which follows the life of Serena and Venus' father Richard Williams. Richard was also, famously, their childhood tennis coach. Smith portrays Richard while newcomers Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney play Serena and Venus, respectively.
TENNIS
Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Worst two hours of my life” Will Smith on having to wait for Venus and Serena’s reactions on King Richard

Famed Hollywood actor Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and ex-coach of Serena and Venus Williams in the upcoming movie King Richard. The film covers the journey of the Williams sisters when they were young, under the watchful guidance of their father. Richard Williams introduced his daughters to tennis at the age of four, and groomed them both to be world no. 1, multiple grand slam winners, and Olympic champions.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Like Us
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Finger Lakes Times

Will Smith Was Terrified of Venus and Serena Williams’ Opinions of King Richard | The Tonight Show

Will Smith discusses playing a real person in his film King Richard and Venus and Serena Williams’ thoughts on the movie. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
MUSIC
chicagocrusader.com

Will Smith shines as dad of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams

I personally haven’t seen much or heard much of Richard Williams at the tennis matches of what I call his “Straight Outta Compton (California)” tennis greats—Venus and Serena. I use that term because of all the popular artists and cultural finds that lead back to this Los Angeles neighborhood, I view Serena and Venus as the top echelon of global influencers coming out of that area.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Makes a Racket as Venus and Serena’s Dad in ‘King Richard’

In his 2014 memoir Black and White: The Way I See It, Richard Williams — father of tennis legends Venus and Serena and a noted celebri-dad in his own right — tells the story of the lynching of his childhood best friend, a boy his age named Lil Man.  This was in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 1950s. His was an impoverished but eventful life, as Williams describes it, marred by his father’s emotional abandonment and by the racism of the era, but brightened by Williams’ sense of duty to his mother and sisters. He spent his adolescence tending to a produce...
TENNIS
Esquire

Rick Macci Coached Venus and Serena Williams For Years. He Told Us What King Richard Left Out

When you see a based on a true story movie like King Richard—which follows Richard Williams's journey raising his daughters, Venus and Serena, from Compton, California to tennis superstardom—you usually assume the character portrayals are a little hyperbolized. A few extra quips, more tears, the Hollywood of it all. At least I do. So when I talked to Rick Macci, the tennis coach who helped prep Venus and Serena for the pros, I expected him to be a bit more muted than his fictional counterpart, played by Jon Bernthal—who wears short shorts and wails "BANG!" whenever he can. Not exactly.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy