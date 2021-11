I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge has revealed how her husband Wayne helped her prepare for the show.The Saturdays singer is one of the 10 famous faces on the original 2021 line-up, following in the footsteps of her footballer husband who competed on the 2016 series.Ahead of the show’s launch, Frankie said that her series was a “completely different kettle of fish” from her husband’s as he had filmed in Australia, while this year’s competition is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year.“He’s tried to [teach] me how to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO