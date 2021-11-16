ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

La Salle takes on Delaware

KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

La Salle (1-1) vs. Delaware (1-1) Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Delaware both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

La Salle girls soccer rallies past North Eugene 3-2 in overtime

The Falcons come back from a 1-0 deficit and earn a berth in the Class 5A title game.Something had to give. The Tuesday, Nov. 9, Class 5A state semifinal matchup between the La Salle and North Eugene girls soccer teams was akin to the proverbial battle between the irresistible force and the immovable object. And for the longest time, it looked like the immovable force — North Eugene's stellar defense — would win. The Highlanders, who had only been scored on in two earlier games this year, took a one-goal lead late in the first half and held it for...
SOCCER
bluehens.com

Women's Swimming and Diving Sweeps Rider and La Salle

NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's swimming and diving team placed first overall in 13 events in a tri-meet sweeping Rider (247-35) and La Salle (214-85) in the Rawstrom Natatorium Saturday afternoon. "Great showing by our Blue Hens today," said head coach Pablo Marmolejo. "It was a tough turn around...
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
illinoisvalleytimes.com

Q1 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in La Salle?

There were two offenders living in La Salle released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Illinois Valley Times. The data shows man and woman were released in La Salle. The younger parolee was a 26-year-old woman sentenced in 2019....
LASALLE, IL
sacredheartpioneers.com

SHU Begins Season at La Salle

ESPN+ Broadcast | Live Stats | SHU Game Notes | La Salle Game Notes. The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team kicks off the 2021-22 season on November 9 at La Salle at 8 p.m. The season-opener marks the second all-time meeting between the two teams and the Explorers hold the series record after a 100-71 decision in 2012.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
phillylacrosse.com

NLI signings: La Salle, Salesianum School boys

Phillylacrosse.com is accepting signing pictures; if teams have more than one player signing they should submit group pictures if possible; they can be e-mailed to golax@phillylacrosse.com or messaged to us on Twitter or Instagram @phillylacrosse. Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/11/21. La Salle held its signing ceremony Wednesday to honor its seniors headed...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena#Fightin#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Daily Gazette

UAlbany men’s basketball looks to even record at La Salle

ALBANY — As the UAlbany men’s basketball team’s season-opening game unfolded, head coach Dwayne Killings knew his club had taken some ill-advised shots that contributed to their 21-point loss against Towson. There’s only so much value, though, in Killings simply telling his club that the quick, off-the-dribble jumpers it took...
ALBANY, NY
beverlyreview.net

De La Salle falls to Nazareth

As powerhouse Nazareth Academy pulled away in the second set of the Class 3A Little Village supersectional on Nov. 5, De La Salle senior Amayah Jones and the Meteors did their best to stay in the game. Although Nazareth, the favorite to win the Class 3A state title, proved to...
LASALLE, IL
Clackamas Review

Boys Soccer Slideshow: La Salle 4, North Salem 0

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the La Salle boys soccer team's win over North Salem.Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the La Salle boys soccer team's 4-0 win over North Salem in the semifinal round of the Class 5A state playoffs at La Salle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
papreplive.com

Michalak’s mastery helps fast-starting La Salle﻿ top Abington in PIAA-4A quarterfinals

TOWAMENCIN >> Watching and following Abington’s run the last few games, La Salle soccer coach Tom McCaffery noticed something. The Ghosts had a knack for scoring early goals and in the state playoffs, that’s usually a good omen for a successful outcome. His Explorers also like to score fast, so when the teams met Saturday at North Penn in a PIAA-4A quarterfinal that turned into a state storm, whichever would score first would have the advantage.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

St. Joseph’s Prep starts fast, rolls past La Salle in PCL-6A final

PHILADELPHIA >> On the same field early in October, La Salle put an end to a nine-game losing streak to St. Joseph’s Prep. Saturday afternoon, the Hawks quickly made sure the rematch would have a different outcome. Prep grabbed a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening series, doubled their advantage...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bluehens.com

Men's S&D Meet Preview: La Salle and Rider

.............................................................. » The men's swimming & diving team is coming off a split weekend against William & Mary and UNC Wilmington. The Blue Hens cruised to a 237-101 victory over the Tribe, while dropping a 271-79 decision to the Seahawks. » Andrew Taylor had a second-place finish in the 500-yard...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Oregonian

La Salle wins second straight title in 5A boys soccer

HILLSBORO — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, La Salle Prep boys soccer had to wait two years to repeat as 5A state champions, making Saturday’s 5-0 win over Corvallis at Hillsboro Stadium that much sweeter. The last three 5A championship games have featured the Falcons and Knights, and with its title in 2021, La Salle can boast the best two out of three.
HILLSBORO, OR
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ray scores 12 to lead La Salle over Albany 67-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Ray registered 12 points and six rebounds as La Salle narrowly defeated Albany 67-64 on Saturday. Clifton Moore had 11 points for La Salle (1-1). Sherif Kenney added six rebounds. De'Vondre Perry had 18 points for the Great Danes (0-2). Matt Cerruti added 13 points. Jamel...
PHILADELPHIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy