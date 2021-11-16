Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 1979 military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his former press aide said.Chun had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission, and his health had deteriorated recently, his former press secretary Min Chung-ki told reporters. He passed away at his Seoul home early in the morning and his body was moved to a hospital for a funeral later in the day.A former military commander, Chun presided over the 1980 Gwangju army massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators, a crime...
