Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

Bangladesh police fired tear gas and around 20 people were injured Monday as thousands of opposition demonstrators demanded the government allow ailing ex-premier Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for treatment. Zia, 76, arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was admitted to the critical care unit of a Dhaka hospital early this month after her health worsened, one of her doctors told AFP. She is currently barred by a court from travelling overseas after being convicted on graft charges in 2018. "She is critically ill and now urgently needs treatment in developed countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain. There is no treatment for her in the region," doctor A.Z.M. Zahid Hossain said.

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO