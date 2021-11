Far Cry 3 isn't just the best Far Cry game, it's one of the best games of all time, largely thanks to its villain Vaas Montenegro, who is widely considered one of the best villains in video game history. Of course, Vaas is a well-realized and well-written character, but it's the performance by Michael Mando that carries the villain. In the past, Mando has always praised the role and gushed about his experience bringing the character to life. Thus, it should come as no surprise that he's interested in bringing back the character through other media, like a movie.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO