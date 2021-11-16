The GlycoMark® Test is More Accurate than HbA1c and Glucose for Predicting Mortality in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic COVID-19 Patients

The COVID-19 pandemic has had no shortage of twists and turns since it began. Time and time again, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has reminded us that even significant leaps in progress can be erased by a simple change in its makeup that makes it easier to spread, more virulent, or both. From the first sign of the Beta variant to the arrival and spread of Delta, the number of case counts and the level of concerns over the effectiveness of existing vaccines has hinged on how the pathogen adapts and changes over time. But could it possibly get worse? According to experts, the next COVID variant we face may be different, but it's not likely to be much more dangerous or deadly than what we've already seen, Salon reports.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO