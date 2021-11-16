ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GlycoMark® Test is More Accurate than HbA1c and Glucose for Predicting Mortality in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic COVID-19 Patients

By Precision Diabetes, Inc.
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. today announces the presentation of data demonstrating that the 1,5-anhydroglucitol blood test (GlycoMark®) is more accurate than commonly used diabetes tests, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose, in predicting mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with and without diabetes. The study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol is...

studyfinds.org

Older people with COVID-19 have more antibodies than younger patients

MONTREAL, Quebec — As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to cause controversy among people who doubt its effectiveness, scientists are trying to answer one important question: are vaccinations or natural infections producing more antibodies? Along with finding that the COVID vaccines appear to do a better job of building up a defense against the virus, researchers from the University of Montreal made the surprising discovery that older adults actually produce more antibodies than younger coronavirus patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
endocrinologynetwork.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Access to Insulin for Some Patients with Diabetes

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues on access to insulin among patients with diabetes in the United States. This article was originally published on HCPLive.com. A new study suggests reduced access to medical care and supply disruption-related issues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
talbotspy.org

Online “Q & A” Seminar Offered for Patients with Diabetes

In celebration of November as Diabetes Awareness Month, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology physician Medha Satyarengga, MD, will host a free online seminar, “Ask the Doctor,” on Tuesday, November 16th at 5 p.m. “While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions prevent the Center from offering an open house event, we...
BALTIMORE, MD
healththoroughfare.com

Best Glucose Tablets And Gummies For Diabetics

Glucose tabs are a great option for those who seek to increase their blood sugar levels in a quick and practical way. These chewable tablets are especially useful for people who suffer from diabetes but low blood sugar can be caused by a number of other factors as well, such as exercise, not consuming enough carbohydrates or taking too much insulin.
HEALTH
epcan.com

Help dealing with Type 2 Diabetes amid COVID-19

With the persistent spread of COVID-19 in Colorado and across the country, many people may again be wearing masks and avoiding crowds. This is likely especially true for the 56 percent of Americans who have a risk factor linked to an increased chance of COVID-19 complications, such as type 2 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Long-term blood sugar history predicts risk of severe COVID-19 among diabetics

TROY, N.Y. — People with type 2 diabetes who contract COVID-19 are nearly 50% more likely to wind up in intensive care if they have poorly managed their blood sugar levels over the long-term than those with better long-term glycemic control, according to a study using anonymized health care data. The study, which looked at several potential impacts to COVID-19 severity among diabetics, also calculated a lower risk for patients using the common diabetes-control medication metformin, or a combination of metformin and insulin, or corticosteroids.
TROY, NY
Fast Company

Thanks to CRISPR, this at-home COVID-19 test is both fast and accurate

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s first Next Big Things in Tech awards. Read about all the winners here. In January 2020, CRISPR startup Sherlock Biosciences was in the middle of working on CRISPR-based tests that could deliver lab quality testing at home for common illnesses like flu or sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea. When COVID-19 struck, the company quickly got to work on a lab test for it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

Keeping diabetes under control with patient engagement

The COVID-19 pandemic began more than 18 months ago, and while a sense of normalcy is returning to daily life, lingering evidence shows the lockdowns have affected Americans' health and routines in many ways. Gregory Small, M.D., Director of Primary Care Medicine at GBMC HealthCare, says he's seen an increase in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in primary care patients because of the pandemic.
HEALTH
birminghamnews.net

Bill Gates predicts Covid-19 mortality rate

American billionaire Bill Gates has claimed Covid-19 deaths and infections may drop below seasonal flu levels next year as more people get vaccinated and treatment improves, unless we encounter a new, more deadly variant. Speaking on Thursday in a virtual interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, founder...
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: Remote Monitoring Linked to Reduced Mortality in Non-Hospitalized Patients

’Covid Watch’ program participants had more ED visits, fewer deaths. Participation in a remote monitoring program aimed at assessing Covid-19 progression among non-hospitalized patients was associated with a 64% relative reduction in the risk of death, researchers reported. The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s Covid Watch program involved twice-daily automatic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
endocrinologynetwork.com

Self-Isolation During Pandemic Limited Access to Medication, Impacted Glucose Control In Patients with Diabetes

An analysis of survey data from patients in multiple countries provides clinicians with an overview of the effects of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic on diabetes management, including access to insulin and blood glucose fluctuations. A new analysis of data from nearly 700 patients with diabetes details the effects of...
HEALTH
Lexington Herald-Leader

COVID patients with poorly managed Type 2 diabetes 50% more likely to go to ICU, study says

Diabetes is a well-known risk factor for COVID-19, but new research suggests not all people with the condition face the same consequences. COVID-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes who fail to properly manage their blood sugar levels over two to three years are nearly 50% more likely to end up in the intensive care unit compared to those with a more controlled blood sugar history.
PUBLIC HEALTH
multicare.org

Addressing diabetes and prediabetes in the era of COVID-19

Not so long ago, the outlook for people with diabetes was grim, but the discovery of insulin in 1921 transformed diabetes from a fatal condition into one that could be managed through medications and lifestyle adjustments. This year marks the 100th anniversary of this groundbreaking discovery, but 2021 is also momentous for another reason — it’s the second year of a global pandemic that has taken a heavy toll on people with diabetes and may be fueling cases of prediabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is How Dangerous the Next COVID Variant Will Be, Experts Predict

The COVID-19 pandemic has had no shortage of twists and turns since it began. Time and time again, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has reminded us that even significant leaps in progress can be erased by a simple change in its makeup that makes it easier to spread, more virulent, or both. From the first sign of the Beta variant to the arrival and spread of Delta, the number of case counts and the level of concerns over the effectiveness of existing vaccines has hinged on how the pathogen adapts and changes over time. But could it possibly get worse? According to experts, the next COVID variant we face may be different, but it's not likely to be much more dangerous or deadly than what we've already seen, Salon reports.
SCIENCE

