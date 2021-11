Syracuse defeated Drexel, 75-60, on Sunday evening to improve to 2-0 on the season. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem were very effective at center, combining for 14 points, ten rebounds, and four blocks (all coming from Edwards). Watching the team on the bench, you can see they are very invested in trying to build off those players’ success, particularly Anselem, with multiple coaches and players getting onto their feet to commend good plays.

