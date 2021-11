Last week, popular leaker OnLeaks (in partnership with Zouton US), released the first renders of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone. Following up on it, the leaker has shared some other images of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone that showcase the phone in full for the first time. Along with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the leaker has shared the first images of the Nord N20 5G smartphone as well, and the images show that the smartphone could come with an interesting design.

