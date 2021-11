Wayne Mardle has argued on Twitter for a change to the format of the Grand Slam of Darts. The current one disadvantages those who play in the second semi-final. This meant that for Peter Wright, he wasn't at his best against Gerwyn Price on Sunday evening. He said he was 'knackered' which was not surprising given he'd played his semi-final at the end of the afternoon on Sunday.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO