FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We start Tuesday bitterly cold with morning low temperatures well below freezing in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens. Fortunately, a slight warm up will begin this afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine and warmer air shifting in from the southwest through the rest of the week. High temperatures will return to the 40s after only reaching the mid 30s Monday, though it will still be colder than normal for this time of November. Skies will be mostly sunny and will remain clear overnight as lows fall to the upper 20s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO