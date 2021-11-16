ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Convicted Struthers sex offender seeks early release from prison

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Struthers man in prison for molesting an 8-year-old child is asking a judge to be released one year and three months...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 5

Purrscilla Kittytrey
7d ago

He wants out early? No problem. I'm sure there are many people who want him "out" as well. Just hang on sec, I. gotta reload.💥🔫

Reply
5
steven binion
7d ago

all he got to do is say he's a democrat and they will walk him right out the front door and give him a job in Congress

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Struthers, OH
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex Offender

Comments / 0

Community Policy