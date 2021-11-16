ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming up today

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother nice afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday and it’s going to feel a bit more spring-like around the area. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid and upper...

wgno.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up
WFMJ.com

A brief warm-up is on the way Wednesday

After a blustery start to the workweek, Tuesday will continue on the chilly side. A stray flurry or two can’t be ruled out during the morning hours. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will feel brisk heading out the door in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to bundle up today with an afternoon high in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Cool Tuesday before we start to warm up

We have a chilly Tuesday on the way but then changes heading into Thanksgiving. This colder air mass will not stick around too long. Today we will see highs in the low 60s so it will be cool through the afternoon. We will see plenty of sun through the day.
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Colder Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see an unseasonably warm day today with highs in the 60s in many spots this afternoon. These temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal. High fire danger can be expected in southwest and south-central South Dakota as well as eastern Wyoming as gusty winds and low humidity combine to produce critical fire weather conditions.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1011now.com

Warming up for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and mild temperatures expected on Tuesday along with a gusty south wind. Wednesday will be cooler with a lot more cloud cover and blustery. For those traveling on Wednesday, it looks to be mainly dry across Nebraska and we don’t anticipate any weather issues for travelers. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny but colder with highs near 40.
LINCOLN, NE
wgno.com

Sunny and cool today but changes ahead

It’s a nice looking day outside but cooler than normal. Temperatures will only warm up a few more degrees from late Tuesday morning through the afternoon. . Look for low 60s across the area with plenty of sun. The colder airmass will not last long this time around though. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

No sign of any true warm-up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next two afternoons will be cool for this time of year as a chilly area of high pressure influences our weather. Highs will reach the upper 50s today and lower 60s tomorrow... that will come after cold starts in the lower 30s. There will likely be areas of frost possible again tomorrow morning, so continue to take any precautions necessary for sensitive vegetation and pets! Frost can develop with temperatures as warm as 36 degrees, so even if you don’t get to the freezing mark you could still have a frosty start.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-Up Ahead Of Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday. I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend. I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit. Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy