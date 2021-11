At the risk of being labeled a ‘neurosexist’ I have to stand by my belief that there are inherent differences between men and women, and that these sex-associated differences in cognition and behavior are not solely due to cultural influences. These differences do not imply a pecking order of superiority or inferiority. They simply suggest there are ways in which we are constitutionally and biologically hardwired that distinguish us from each other. While we may have proclivities specific to our sex, there will always be some degree of overlap with shared preferences and orientations. After all, the human condition is both fixed and variable.

