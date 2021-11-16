Football: Stafford still part of playoff picture

Buy Now Pictures from the Rockville vs Coginchaug football game during the first half, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Rockville High School in Vernon. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

STAFFORD — There was a postseason feel in the air Thursday when the Stafford High co-op football team welcomed Rockville for a Pequot Uncas Division game.

But no one on the Bulldogs’ sidelines was breathing a sigh of relief after their impressive 48-7 win over the Rams. At 5-3, Stafford is already in postseason mode — win or go home — as it seeks a fifth consecutive Class S state playoff berth.

“We still have two games that will have an impact, but this is a great momentum-swing for us,” Stafford All-State senior Logan Briggs said. “We’ve been kind of dragging and not really jelling as a team the way we wanted. But this is a big turning point to give us momentum and make a run at the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs’ next biggest game of the season comes Friday when they take on unbeaten Cromwell/Portland at Pierson Park in Cromwell. Another victory and their holiday rivalry home game with the Windsor Locks co-op on Nov. 24 becomes huge.

No one is looking ahead.

“We know we needed to win this game to even have a chance at the playoffs,” said Stafford quarterback Mark McLaughlin, who accounted for seven touchdowns (two rushing, five passing) against Rockville. “This was a big game and we knew we needed to bring our A game. Now we have to build it, play even better than we did here.”

Stafford moved into ninth in Class S — the top eight qualify for the playoffs — with the win with a points average of 121.25. Holding the eighth spot is Notre Dame-Fairfield (6-2, 126.25), which completes its regular season at home Nov. 24 against winless Pomperaug. At No. 7 is Morgan School (7-1, 138.75). The Huskies are at 6-2 Ellington Friday and host winless Old Saybrook Nov. 24.

There is no way to say that if A, B, C and D happen, Stafford’s in. Two wins may not be enough, though it does appear the Bulldogs would pass Notre Dame based on bonus points.

“As far as the playoffs, we don’t really talk about it,” Stafford coach Brian Mazzone said. “After we lost to Ellington (Oct. 22), I told them, ‘Don’t even worry about it because we have no control over it.’

“We have a ton of points on the board left. We just beat a team in Rockville that’s probably going to finish 8-2. Maybe we can sneak in with those two wins left, but I don’t know how to calculate those points so I don’t worry about it.”

If the Rams do indeed finish 8-2 by closing out the regular season with home wins over Valley Regional Thursday and Ellington on Nov. 24, a Class M playoff berth — their third straight — is theirs and it’s likely they would host a quarterfinal game as a top-four seed. They currently sit at No. 3 in Class M, having dropped one spot with the Stafford loss.

When Rockville faces Ellington in the holiday rivalry, it will be its seventh game in 39 days.

“We’ve gone through a long stretch,” Rockville coach Erick Knickerbocker said. “Having those games early in the season canceled, we’ve had no bye weeks. We’ve got to get some guys healthy and get them back in practice.

“Valley Regional’s a good team but we have to worry about ourselves. We have to get better.”

Ellington sits at No. 6 in Class M and wins over Morgan School and Rockville to close with so many bonus points available would appear to have it back in the postseason in coach Keith Tautkus’ return to the helm.

Stafford, Rockville, and Ellington are also in the Pequot Uncas race, tied for second place one game behind Granby/Canton. The Bears would take the outright title with a win over Gilbert School Thanksgiving Day.

In Class L, Windsor (8-1) is at No. 3 with its final regular season game at Middletown on Nov. 24. Cheney Tech (8-1) is sixth. The Beavers will wrap up at least a share of the CTC title and a state berth by beating winless VG Techs Friday.

Stafford, meanwhile, is happy to have something play for.

“We need to keep playing well, and keep playing together as a team,” Briggs said. “Then let’s see where it goes.”