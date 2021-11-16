ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Whale Activity Hits Levels Last Seen In 2017 — What This Means For BTC Price

By Olivia Brooke
Cover picture for the articleBitcoin whale activity is nearing levels last seen in 2017, CEO of CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju reveals. His observation is coming after Glassnode noted that Bitcoin on-chain activity was recovering. Market sentiment for Bitcoin remains bullish amid bear storm. According to the CEO of Cryptoquant.com, Ki-Young Ju, Bitcoin whale...

