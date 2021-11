After scoping out the best deals on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, it’s time to celebrate Giving Tuesday. First started in 2012, Giving Tuesday is an annual day-long global generosity movement that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to do good and give back to their community. For avid readers, there’s no better way to commemorate and participate in Giving Tuesday than by seeking out some literary and bookish nonprofits to donate or contribute to. Luckily, there are plenty of bookish organizations to choose from — and to get you started, we’re rounding up eight of the best ones to check out.

