See Why Optinose Shares Plunged To 52-Week Low Today

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.29% to 35,723.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.28% to 15,651.92. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 4,670.49. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,748,550 cases with around 794,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,526,480 cases and 466,140 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,019,870 COVID-19 cases with 612,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 258,560,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,178,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO