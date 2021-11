When Diego Fagundez signed onto the new Austin FC program, the 26-year-old midfielder was eager for a fresh start, and it paid off—on Wednesday, Fagundez was given the team's first Offensive Player of the Year award.Already a decade into his MLS career, Fagundez became a surprise standout in Austin, tying for the most goals on the team and becoming a fan favorite after scoring the club's first goal back in April. Fagundez has made headlines before—at 15, he joined the New England Revolution before he could even drive to practice and later became the youngest player to reach 200 appearances...

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO