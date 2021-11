Following the death of Chadwick Boseman on August 28, 2020, speculation unfolded over whether or not T’Challa would be recast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. By the end of that year, it was confirmed that a new actor not take over the role Boseman played in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and the following month, it was also made clear the character wouldn’t be recreated digitally. Well, it turns out that this decision extends to the rest of the MCU as well, and there’s a good reason why we won’t ever see T’Challa again in the superhero franchise.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO