ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BIMI Medical Stock Surges After Clocking Over 300% Jump In Q3 Sales

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTZmr_0cy8L56X00
  • China-based healthcare products and services provider, BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI), reported Q3 sales of $13.78 million from $3.09 million a year ago.
  • The Company said that the growth was mainly driven by the increase in sales of wholesale pharmaceuticals and the recently-acquired five hospitals.
  • Revenues from the wholesale pharmaceuticals segment reached $8.4 million. Sales from the medical devices segment reached $1.61 million, and the services segment generated sales of $2.9 million.
  • The gross profit increased to $2.03 million from $257k reported a year ago.
  • BIMI reported a Q3 EPS loss of $(0.06) narrower than $(0.19) posted a year ago.
  • BIMI held cash of $209k and working capital of $2.12 million.
  • Price Action: BIMI shares are up 63.9% at $1.07 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Are Valneva Shares Trading Higher Today?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years. The agreement follows the announcement made earlier this month that the EC had approved the APA. Under...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Pasithea Therapeutics Shares Surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.19% to 35,550.02 while the NASDAQ fell 1.45% to 15,624.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.63% to 4,653.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,748,550 cases with around 794,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,526,480 cases and 466,140 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,019,870 COVID-19 cases with 612,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 258,560,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,178,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bimi#Pharmaceuticals#Medical Devices#Bimi Medical Stock Surges#Company
TheStreet

Xpeng Stock Surges After Q3 Revenue Surge, Solid Delivery Forecast

Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading after the China-based electric carmaker, and upstart Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival, posted stronger-than-expected third quarter revenues amid the global shortage in semiconductor supplies. Xpeng delivered 25,666 cars over the three months ending in October,...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

QIWI stock jumps after improving full-year guidance

Cyprus-based QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares rise 7% in pre-market trading after the company tops the Q3 revenue consensus estimate, though it tightens its full-year outlook, according to its earnings report. Sees total net revenue declining by 10% to 15% on a Y/Y basis vs. a 10% to 20% decline in the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 2.23% to $276.38 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Organigram Q4 Revenue Grows 22% YoY To $24.9M, Remains #4 Cannabis LP In Canada

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI) released its results Tuesday for the fourth fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021, reporting net revenue of $24.9 million, up by 22% from $20.04 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company noted that the increase was primarily due to an increase in adult-use recreational revenue, partly offset by the decrease in international revenue, medical revenue, wholesale revenue to other licensed producers and a lower average net selling price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lynx Bumps Up Applied Materials Price Target By 43%

Lynx analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara NIssar raised the price target on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) to $200 from $140, implying a 35% upside, reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The analysts contended that many on the Street focused on the fiscal Q4 earnings miss and near-term supply-chain issues...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Diving Today

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company announced third-quarter financial results that declined year-over-year. Vinco Ventures reported a quarterly earnings loss of $7.59 per share, which was down from a loss of 30 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.23 million, which was down from $2.52 million year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 30.85% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000.00 In MORN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 456.41 shares of Morningstar at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in MORN would have produced an average annual return of 39.19%. Currently, Morningstar has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cano Health, Moderna And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is down around 30%. With the company having a very good management and the stock not being expensive, he recommended buying a "little more." Regarding Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), Cramer recommended to "sell half right here."
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pfizer's COVID-19 Franchise Could Push Revenue Past $100B In 2022: Analyst

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) found huge success with its COVID-19 franchise that includes Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), and its yet-to-be authorized oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. The Pfizer Analyst: SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges reiterated a Market Perform rating on Pfizer shares and increased the price...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cracker Barrel Stock Slides After Mixed Q1 Results; Dodges FY22 Earnings Outlook Citing Inflation

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year, to $784.93 million, beating the analyst consensus of $774.55 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.52 missed the consensus of $1.55. Comparable retail sales increased 29.1%, and comparable restaurant sales rose 19% versus Q1 FY21. Comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

The Reasons For Tesla's Latest Surge: Is It The Time For New All-Time Highs?

In October, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) set a record with the largest dollar value increase in market capitalization, in the shortest period of time, in stock market history. The stock price soared from $800 to over $1,200 a share. As a result, the company joined Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the elite group of companies with a market cap of over $1 trillion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 100 Points; Zoom Video Shares Plunge

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.29% to 35,723.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.28% to 15,651.92. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 4,670.49. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,748,550 cases with around 794,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,526,480 cases and 466,140 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,019,870 COVID-19 cases with 612,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 258,560,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,178,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Add To Her Best Buy Stock Position Following Pullback

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal 2022 third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below expectations. What Happened: Best Buy reported quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.91 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $11.91 billion, which beat the estimate of $11.56 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy