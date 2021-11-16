The 15 Top Authors, Based on Goodreads Stats

American culture, as a whole, has a lot of Puritanical holdovers, especially around death. We just don’t like to talk about it, or when we do, it gets classified as morbid — an unhealthy interest. Despite death being a natural part of life, we keep it separate from everything else and fear it. We don’t talk about what we want to happen after we shuffle off this mortal coil until the curtain is just about to close on our final act of life, to the point where if someone dies unexpectedly, it’s up to their family to guess what they want done, and try not to get sucked into the whims of the funerary business. There’s a lot of options out there beyond just cremation or casket burial, not that there’s anything wrong with them if that is your choice (beyond the ecological ramifications). But that’s where the death positive movement and death positive books come in.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO