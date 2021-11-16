Worried about child's future fertility and COVID-19 vaccine? Know the truth about the risks Images

Dr. Vinay Prasad, an adult oncologist, recently ignited yet another social media kerfuffle with an article titled “Doctors Must be Honest with Parents About Unknown Risks of COVID-19 Emergency Vaccine.” Addressing experienced pediatricians as if they were first year medical students at best or dishonest charlatans at worst, he wrote that it is “vital that medical practitioners don’t exaggerate or embellish what is known in this moment.” In this article, he warned of vaccine-related myocarditis and quoted the highest reported rate (1 in 5,000) from an insurance company as if it were established fact, ignoring multiple studies that found much lower rates. However, the point of my article is not a point-by-point discussion of such flaws in Dr. Prasad’s article- science communicator Edward Nirenberg has already done this. Rather, while I agree with Dr. Prasad’s ultimate conclusion- “Most likely, vaccinating will end up being a benefit to kids”- the point of my article is to show Dr. Prasad fails to meet the standards he set for other doctors when he makes statements such as, “It is also reasonable for a parent to decide to sit back and wait a bit for additional safety data to accumulate.”

