Worried about child's future fertility and COVID-19 vaccine? Know the truth about the risks Images

 7 days ago

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out for children ages 5 to 11, parents are asking their pediatricians many questions. One of the most common misconceptions, which doctors heard when teens became eligible as well, has to do with the effect the vaccine might have on future...

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
(Baptist Health) – You’ve likely heard of long COVID-19. That’s when some people who get COVID-19 still struggle with ongoing or new symptoms months or more after first being infected. We often hear about long COVID-19 in adults. But it can affect kids of all ages too. What follows are...
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Oregon, more than 5,000 children between 5 and 11 years old have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. It’s only been a few days since kids in that age group became eligible for the vaccine, but proactive families rushed to get their kids appointments, including Veronica Capiak.
Kids aged 5-11 can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. That means the families of roughly 90,000 kids in that age group in Montana are deciding whether to get the shots. Dr. Lauren Wilson is a pediatrician at Community Children’s at Community Medical Center in Missoula. MTPR’s Freddy Monares asked Wilson...
RALEIGH, N.C. — For many families, the day they can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 can't come soon enough. But others aren't so eager. Whether because of fear of side effects or needles, or an ambivalence over the need for the vaccine, many parents aren't in a rush to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated, despite endorsements from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A COVID-19 vaccine has arrived for children ages 5 to 11 – and with it, some important questions from parents. Many are wondering about safety, said Dr. Donna Curtis, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Others are asking whether the coronavirus is enough of a threat to their child to require a vaccine.
What’s the news: The evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines are highly safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalizations and death, according to an AMA-produced column that dispels misinformation and has been posted by news outlets around the country. “With high levels of community spread of COVID-19,...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC says everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. More than 2.2 million people in Florida have gotten their additional shot. That’s less than a quarter of those fully vaccinated. Maryann Venancio is opting for another dose of COVID-19 protection. “I have chronic Lyme, and I see an infectious disease doctor, and he advised me that I would be a really good candidate for a booster,” said Venancio. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant. Still, waning immunity is...
Dr. Vinay Prasad, an adult oncologist, recently ignited yet another social media kerfuffle with an article titled “Doctors Must be Honest with Parents About Unknown Risks of COVID-19 Emergency Vaccine.” Addressing experienced pediatricians as if they were first year medical students at best or dishonest charlatans at worst, he wrote that it is “vital that medical practitioners don’t exaggerate or embellish what is known in this moment.” In this article, he warned of vaccine-related myocarditis and quoted the highest reported rate (1 in 5,000) from an insurance company as if it were established fact, ignoring multiple studies that found much lower rates. However, the point of my article is not a point-by-point discussion of such flaws in Dr. Prasad’s article- science communicator Edward Nirenberg has already done this. Rather, while I agree with Dr. Prasad’s ultimate conclusion- “Most likely, vaccinating will end up being a benefit to kids”- the point of my article is to show Dr. Prasad fails to meet the standards he set for other doctors when he makes statements such as, “It is also reasonable for a parent to decide to sit back and wait a bit for additional safety data to accumulate.”
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina is one of eight states that's seeing cases of the newly discovered delta plus COVID-19 variant. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the best way to avoid the coronavirus is through vaccinations. "What we know about delta plus is it may be...
(BPT) - COVID-19 is associated with many complications, but one that many people are not as aware of are blood clots. According to a recent study, between 25% to 49% of patients with severe COVID-19 also experience blood clots with blood clots in the lungs being the most common condition. These blood clots can be limb- and life-threatening.
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
