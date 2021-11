One of the most magical things about video games is the way in which they help us make lifelong connections with complete strangers. Playing online multiplayer with your real-life friends is all well and good, but having that squad made up of people you’ve never met is something else. Slowly getting to know them, forging a bond in the fiery crucible of digital battle - it’s a heck of a feeling. I don’t know about you, but there are things I felt empowered to tell my “gaming” friends that I never really spoke about with my “real” friends.

