Trafigura warns of power outages in Europe this winter

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Europe is at risk of power outages this winter due to insufficient gas reserves and over the long-term, oil could rise above $100 a barrel, the chief executive of commodity trading giant Trafigura said on Tuesday. Demand for oil, coal and natural gas as well as metals...

uk.investing.com

thenewportbuzz.com

Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher After U.S. SPR Release Announcement

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Tuesday after the U.S. announced it will release 50 million barrels of crude from its reserves to cool the market, confirming what had been expected for some days. The White House released a statement earlier Tuesday saying that it would add supply to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Britain to allow 1.5 million barrel private sector oil reserve release

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will allow privately-held oil reserves to be released voluntarily in answer to a global stockpile release effort led by the United States, a UK government spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. "If all companies chose to use this flexibility it would release the equivalent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Strategic oil reserves likely temporary fix for US inflation woes

With inflation surging ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden has drawn on the seldom-used Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising oil prices that have fueled the recent spike. Fifty million barrels of US crude will be dumped on the market, along with undisclosed contributions from China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. However analysts say markets may view the coordinated initiative as symbolic and its impact may be short lived, since oil supply is tight worldwide and major producers in OPEC have only gradually restored production cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

2020 was the worst year yet for power outages in the US

2020 was a record-breaking year for power outages in the United States, according to an Energy Information Administration (EIA) analysis published today. Extreme weather is leaving Americans in the dark for longer than it has in the past, a problem that is bound to get worse as climate change fuels even more violent weather.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: US releases oil from SPR, Turkish lira suffers meltdown

Cryptocurrencies steady with Bitcoin below $50,000. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 ended the session higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as large-cap energy names rose despite the US and allies taking measures to lower oil prices. The White House announced that the US - along with China, India, Japan, South...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
