Keeping those who are medically vulnerable safe from COVID-19

The controversy surrounding sports superstar Aaron Rodgers is a sobering reminder of how entrenched COVID-19 misinformation is in American society. When the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he was unvaccinated (which is against NFL rules), he justified his decision not to get vaccinated by citing a litany of widely debunked COVID-19 vaccine myths, to the horror of scientists aware of the athlete's immense popularity and reach. Other celebrities who have expressed vaccine skepticism, like the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and the actor Matthew McConaughey, have drawn sharp criticism for spreading misinformation on their enormous platforms as well.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO