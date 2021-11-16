ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Keeping those who are medically vulnerable safe from COVID-19

Greater Milwaukee Today
 7 days ago

If you or a loved one are immunocompromised, and therefore at a higher risk of becoming severely ill from COIVD-19, it's more important than ever to plan ahead for upcoming holiday gatherings. Among those at heightened risk are cancer and transplant patients who are taking immunosuppression medication, in addition to patients...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Medical boards are still struggling to discipline doctors who spread COVID-19 myths

This is the web version of The Capsule, a weekly newsletter monitoring advances in healthcare and biopharma. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The controversy surrounding sports superstar Aaron Rodgers is a sobering reminder of how entrenched COVID-19 misinformation is in American society. When the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he was unvaccinated (which is against NFL rules), he justified his decision not to get vaccinated by citing a litany of widely debunked COVID-19 vaccine myths, to the horror of scientists aware of the athlete’s immense popularity and reach. Other celebrities who have expressed vaccine skepticism, like the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving and the actor Matthew McConaughey, have drawn sharp criticism for spreading misinformation on their enormous platforms as well.
NFL
mynbc5.com

Staying safe from COVID-19 for Thanksgiving

FAIRLEE, Vt. — Thanksgiving is almost here and COVID-19 is still top of mind for many families. The Vermont Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says Vermonters should be careful this holiday and stay home if you're sick. Protecting yourself and loved ones for the holidays is important. Dr. Levine...
FAIRLEE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#Covid 19 Vaccine#This Mayo Clinic Minute#The Johnson Johnson
townline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Three Ways To Keep Your Child Safe From COVID-19

Children and teens are catching and spreading COVID-19 at an increasingly high rate. Even if your child or teen has not yet contracted COVID-19, they are at risk, especially with the low number of vaccinated residents in North Dakota. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, older people were...
KIDS
CBS DFW

Answers To Frequently Asked Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is now available to all adults in the U.S. The FDA and CDC signed off on the expanded eligibility late last Friday, Nov. 19 in the hopes of getting ahead of a potential winter surge this holiday season. “We need all the all the protection we can get right now,” said Dr. Mo Rezaie, a physician at Fort Worth Primary Care. Under new federal rules, anyone 18 or older can now get either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose. The wait is just two months for those who got the...
FORT WORTH, TX
AHA News

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients from 'socially vulnerable' neighborhoods may be more likely to die

People hospitalized for COVID-19 who lived in neighborhoods considered "socially vulnerable" because of factors such as poverty, crowded housing and high proportions of people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds were more likely to have a heart attack, stroke or die than people living in less socially vulnerable neighborhoods, new research shows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

Considering A COVID Vaccine Booster? Here Are Some Answers About What To Expect With That 3rd Dose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC says everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. More than 2.2 million people in Florida have gotten their additional shot. That’s less than a quarter of those fully vaccinated. Maryann Venancio is opting for another dose of COVID-19 protection. “I have chronic Lyme, and I see an infectious disease doctor, and he advised me that I would be a really good candidate for a booster,” said Venancio. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant. Still, waning immunity is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wdrb.com

Norton offering virtual program to help those recovering from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For people suffering from long COVID, it can be a struggle to feel normal again. Many people recovering from the virus deal with extended symptoms months after they were infected. Norton Healthcare will hold a virtual class Thursday with KORT Physical Therapy, focused on getting long-haulers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Park Rapids Enterprise

Commentary: Society should work together to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19

I don't think this is likely to help, but maybe it will get through to someone. It appears that most of my friends are sane and understand that the pandemic is still here, unfortunately. Very unfortunately, the hospital is overloaded with more and more patients with severe COVID every day; many get better, but many do not - it's impossible to predict who might do OK and who will have a much harder time surviving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Smokers Could Deal With Stroke as a First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease

You may have guessed by now that smoking won’t grant you superhuman strength, nor will it create extra neurons for you. About eight centuries ago, it was discovered that smoking could cause lung cancer. Later on, medical researchers found other major health disadvantages for those who are frequently smoking. TimesNowNews.com...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy