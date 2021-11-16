ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown School Board to Vote on Support Staff Contract

wrfalp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collective bargaining agreement is for a contract that runs from July...

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Government
Jamestown, NY
Education
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#The Small Cities Lawsuit#Lincoln Elementary School

Comments / 0

Community Policy