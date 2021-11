My husband was the successor of a pocket watch that had belonged to his grandfather, Alexander F. Thompson. It was given to Alexander from his parents in 1903 on his 21st birthday. It was intriguing to see such an elegant piece of history. It had been stored in a small box that once encased Sheffield No. 5 Cigarettes (I believe the box is from the 1940’s). What a shame I thought, to keep such a beautiful piece hidden away. I had never seen anyone actually use a pocket watch. It seemed like such an obsolete accessory. I imagined it would be fun to explore it and when I did, I learned so much from this little treasure.

