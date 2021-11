If you want to know how to remove a villager in Happy Home Paradise, we're here to help. With different villagers appearing at random on the beach outside the main office building, you might sometimes have to move in with a villager you're not a big fan of, or maybe you're just not really loving their sense of style or personal theme. If so, there is a little technique that, for all intents and purposes, removes a villager from your map on the Happy Home Paradise island. So, if you're to replace one of your fuzzy faces residing in a vacation home on your map, read on below for what steps you need to take to remove a villager in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO