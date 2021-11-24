ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses

 6 hours ago

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, of Falkville, Alabama, pleaded guilty to federal and local firearms offenses stemming from the discovery of weapons in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to his plea agreement, Coffman traveled from Alabama to the District of Columbia several days prior to Jan. 6 and parked his red GMC Sierra pickup truck in the 300 block of First Street, SE, on the morning of Jan. 6. Less than half a mile away in the U.S. Capitol Building, a joint session of the U.S. Congress was scheduled to meet in the afternoon to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Coffman admitted in the plea agreement that he exited the pickup truck at 9:20 a.m. and walked in the direction of the U.S. Capitol Building, and towards a rally near the National Mall. Inside the pickup truck were several loaded firearms within arms-reach of the driver’s seat, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun, and a cooler containing 11 mason jars filled with ignitable ingredients for Molotov cocktail incendiary weapons. Coffman also carried a loaded handgun and a loaded revolver as he walked around the area that day. A search of Coffman’s residence in Alabama later that month led to the discovery of 12 additional mason jars containing ignitable substances, each constituting the component parts of Molotov cocktails.

Coffman did not have a license to carry a pistol in the District of Columbia and had not registered any firearms or destructive devices in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law.

Coffman has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 6.

Coffman pleaded guilty in two separate criminal cases, one brought in the District of Columbia on Jan. 6, and the other brought in the Northern District of Alabama and transferred to the District of Columbia for purposes of plea and sentencing. Coffman pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, a federal offense, regarding the component parts of Molotov cocktails discovered in his pickup truck in Washington, D.C., and at his residence in Alabama. Coffman also pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license, a District of Columbia offense.

The Honorable Colleen Kollar-Kotelly scheduled sentencing for April 1, 2022. Coffman faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the federal offenses and faces up to five years in prison and a $12,500 fine for the District of Columbia offense. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested Following Pasadena Drug Raid, Police Say

Two people were arrested following a drug raid inside a home in Pasadena, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. In October of 2021, Eastern District detectives received several tips from community members regarding suspected drug distribution activity at a residence in the 8100 block of Sagamore Way in Pasadena. An investigation was conducted resulting in the execution of a search warrant at the residence on November 5, 2021. Upon entry, all occupants were detained without incident and a search was conducted.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Pasadena Drug Seizure Leads to Arrest of Brooklyn Man

Patrols officers arrested a man from Brooklyn after allegedly finding him in possession of various drugs, according to police department officials. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at the Shell gas station located at 8695 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: BIKER GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED FOLLOWING MONTH-LONG INVESTIGATION

The Baltimore County Police Department recently concluded a month-long investigation into members of a violent Outlaw Motorcycle Gang operating in the Baltimore Metropolitan Region. Police arrested eight members of the organization for violent crimes and other felony charges. Police seized twelve firearms including three “ghost guns” related to the case. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Prince George’s County Police Department supported this operation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Annapolis, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

