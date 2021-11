Molly Rae Bock remembers the exact moment it really hit her that she and her then-2-year-old son, Ollie, were alone and without support in the midst of an uncertain pandemic. She had thought she was in a good place as a single mom with two jobs and Ollie in full-time daycare. When the pandemic hit, like many, she was sure it would be over within a month. Instead, the pandemic made it so Bock was unable to continue her work as a nanny. Both jobs offered to pay her for varied lengths of time, until one family eventually moved out of state, closing her employment after severance pay.

