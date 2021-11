Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Elizabeth Urban and Sandra Esparza could go on and on about any topic, from politics to the latest movies. On their podcast 'Tea Time,' they cover weekly topics that change depending on school, the season or even their moods. In this episode, they talk about the Astroworld tragedy that occurred over the weekend where eight people died at a music festival and several more remain injured. They share their thoughts on who should be held responsible, what venues should learn from this and conspiracy theories surrounding the event. Elizabeth and Sandra extend their hearts out to anyone who has been affected by the tragedy.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO