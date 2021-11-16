Creatd (CRTD) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) – a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry – increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to MultiPlan announcing that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Leverage Finance Conference – which will take place virtually at 12:45 pm Eastern Time on December 1, 2021. There are rumors that the company could be making a major company announcement at that time.

