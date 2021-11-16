ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Creatd (CRTD) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) – a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Multiplan (MPLN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) – a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry – increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to MultiPlan announcing that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Leverage Finance Conference – which will take place virtually at 12:45 pm Eastern Time on December 1, 2021. There are rumors that the company could be making a major company announcement at that time.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. Q4 Financial Highlights. — The Q4 revenues...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Crtd#Creatd Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Creatd Labs#Creatd Partners#The Whe Agency#Whe#Company
pulse2.com

Mastercard (MA) Stock: $448 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) have received a $448 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) have received a $448 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst Rayna Kumar had assumed coverage of MasterCard with a “Buy” rating. Kumar believes...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Tonix Pharmaceuticals announcing the publication of “Sangivamycin is highly effective against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and has favorable drug properties,” in JCI Insight.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2021

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Kimco Realty showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. At the end of the last trading period, Kimco Realty closed at $23.87.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
pulse2.com

US Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock: $124 Price Target From Sidoti

The shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: USPH) have received a price target of $124 from Sidoti. These are the details. The shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: USPH) have received a price target of $124 from Sidoti. And Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal upgraded the company shares from “Neutral” to “Buy.”
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) – a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles – increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Greenland Technologies announcing that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021. Management will be presenting to investors in both group and 1×1 virtual meetings.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up 749.4% over the past week.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Best Buy, Zoom Video, Urban Outfitters and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Best Buy (BBY) – The electronics retailer's shares tumbled 10.4% in the premarket, after it forecast holiday season comparable sales largely below Wall Street forecasts as it faces possible product shortages. Best Buy reported a quarterly beat on the top and bottom lines, however, with a profit of $2.08 per share coming in 17 cents a share above estimates.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 80.86% in the most recent trading session.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Qiwi (QIWI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) increased by over 12% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) increased by over 12% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. These are the...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Provention Bio (PRVB) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) – a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease – increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Provention Bio providing an update on its ongoing efforts to address U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considerations cited in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued to the company by the FDA on July 2, 2021, pertaining to comparability between the company’s planned teplizumab commercial product and clinical drug product used in historical trials of teplizumab.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 2.23% to $276.38 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Best Buy (BBY) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors responded negatively to potential shipping bottlenecks and weaker demand for electronics in general.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) increased by over 70% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) – a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer – increased by over 70% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Gracell Biotechnologies announcing that members of its senior management team – including its Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Chief Financial Officer Dr. Yili Kevin Xie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martina A. Sersch – have informed the company of their intention to use their personal funds to purchase their American depositary shares (ADSs) on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of $2 million within the next 3 months.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy