Phoenix New Media (FENG) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) increased by over 11% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) increased by over 11% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to MediciNova announcing that MediciNova’s research collaborator Justin Lathia PhD, Co-Director of the Brain Tumor Research and Therapeutic Development Center of Excellence at Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, and Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, presented new data regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) from a glioblastoma animal model study at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) held November 18 – 21, 2021 in Boston. This study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova and Dr. Lathia and Dr. Michael Vogelbaum, Professor of Neurosurgery, Chief of Neurosurgery and Program Leader of the Department of Neuro-Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center.

