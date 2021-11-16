ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix New Media (FENG) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE: FENG) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE: FENG) fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter...

Multiplan (MPLN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) – a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry – increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to MultiPlan announcing that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Leverage Finance Conference – which will take place virtually at 12:45 pm Eastern Time on December 1, 2021. There are rumors that the company could be making a major company announcement at that time.
Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. Q4 Financial Highlights. — The Q4 revenues...
Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up 749.4% over the past week.
Newage (NBEV) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) increased by 38.14% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) – a Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company – increased by 38.14% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in a Form 4 filing.
Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) increased 26.83% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) increased 26.83% in the most recent trading session. Investors were responding to reports that New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC made a proposal to take Lee Enterprises private as part of a deal that values the company at about $141 million.
Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) – a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles – increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Greenland Technologies announcing that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021. Management will be presenting to investors in both group and 1×1 virtual meetings.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 190% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 190% pre-market today. There does not appear to be any specific news reports driving up the price. But...
iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 80.86% in the most recent trading session.
Provention Bio (PRVB) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) – a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease – increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Provention Bio providing an update on its ongoing efforts to address U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considerations cited in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued to the company by the FDA on July 2, 2021, pertaining to comparability between the company’s planned teplizumab commercial product and clinical drug product used in historical trials of teplizumab.
Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased by 25.62% in the most recent trading session.
MediciNova (MNOV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) increased by over 11% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) increased by over 11% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to MediciNova announcing that MediciNova’s research collaborator Justin Lathia PhD, Co-Director of the Brain Tumor Research and Therapeutic Development Center of Excellence at Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, and Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, presented new data regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) from a glioblastoma animal model study at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) held November 18 – 21, 2021 in Boston. This study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova and Dr. Lathia and Dr. Michael Vogelbaum, Professor of Neurosurgery, Chief of Neurosurgery and Program Leader of the Department of Neuro-Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dycom Industries (DY) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter results. Q3...
Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies – increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aptevo Therapeutics announcing a clinical update for the company’s Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
Qiwi (QIWI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) increased by over 12% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) increased by over 12% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. These are the...
Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) increased by over 70% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) – a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer – increased by over 70% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Gracell Biotechnologies announcing that members of its senior management team – including its Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Chief Financial Officer Dr. Yili Kevin Xie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martina A. Sersch – have informed the company of their intention to use their personal funds to purchase their American depositary shares (ADSs) on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of $2 million within the next 3 months.
Xpeng (XPEV) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 13% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 13% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q3 2021 unaudited financial results. These are the...
Appian (APPN) Stock: $116 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) have received a price target of $116 from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) have received a price target of $116 from Truist. And Truist analyst Terry Tillman upgraded Appian from a “Hold” rating to a “Buy” rating while increasing the price target from $105.
SiTime (SITM) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to SiTime announcing that the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
