ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Beachbody Company (BODY) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. Q3 2021...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Multiplan (MPLN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) – a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry – increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to MultiPlan announcing that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Leverage Finance Conference – which will take place virtually at 12:45 pm Eastern Time on December 1, 2021. There are rumors that the company could be making a major company announcement at that time.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Mastercard (MA) Stock: $448 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) have received a $448 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) have received a $448 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst Rayna Kumar had assumed coverage of MasterCard with a “Buy” rating. Kumar believes...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Nutrition#Mau#Beachbody Company Inc#Digital#Dau Mau#Connected Fitness#Myx Fitness#Ebitda
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. Q4 Financial Highlights. — The Q4 revenues...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up 749.4% over the past week.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Provention Bio (PRVB) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) – a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease – increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Provention Bio providing an update on its ongoing efforts to address U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considerations cited in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued to the company by the FDA on July 2, 2021, pertaining to comparability between the company’s planned teplizumab commercial product and clinical drug product used in historical trials of teplizumab.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

US Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock: $124 Price Target From Sidoti

The shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: USPH) have received a price target of $124 from Sidoti. These are the details. The shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: USPH) have received a price target of $124 from Sidoti. And Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal upgraded the company shares from “Neutral” to “Buy.”
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 80.86% in the most recent trading session.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 190% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 190% pre-market today. There does not appear to be any specific news reports driving up the price. But...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Newage (NBEV) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) increased by 38.14% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) – a Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company – increased by 38.14% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in a Form 4 filing.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased by 25.62% in the most recent trading session.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) – a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Aadi Bioscience announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). FYARRO is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for advanced malignant PEComa in adults.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) increased by over 135% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) – a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders – increased by over 135% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Pasithea Therapeutics announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary Pasithea Clinics has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray (SPRAVATO) for treatment-resistant depression in adults, and has begun offering the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location. Only 3 clinics in the U.K. have been accredited to offer this treatment.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock: $40 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) have received a $40 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) have received a $40 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded the company shares to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” while slightly lowering the price target from $41.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Sunlands Technology announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies – increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aptevo Therapeutics announcing a clinical update for the company’s Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Stock: $41 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) have received a price target of $41 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) have received a price target of $41 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded the company rating from “Equal Weight” to “Overweight.”
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MediciNova (MNOV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) increased by over 11% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) increased by over 11% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to MediciNova announcing that MediciNova’s research collaborator Justin Lathia PhD, Co-Director of the Brain Tumor Research and Therapeutic Development Center of Excellence at Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, and Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, presented new data regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) from a glioblastoma animal model study at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) held November 18 – 21, 2021 in Boston. This study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova and Dr. Lathia and Dr. Michael Vogelbaum, Professor of Neurosurgery, Chief of Neurosurgery and Program Leader of the Department of Neuro-Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

XL Fleet (XL) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) – a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets – increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to XL Fleet announcing it was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and The U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems (PM TS) to prototype a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy