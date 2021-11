The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) increased by over 70% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) – a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer – increased by over 70% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Gracell Biotechnologies announcing that members of its senior management team – including its Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Chief Financial Officer Dr. Yili Kevin Xie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martina A. Sersch – have informed the company of their intention to use their personal funds to purchase their American depositary shares (ADSs) on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of $2 million within the next 3 months.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO