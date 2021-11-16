ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus 'arming migrants with stun grenades' amid worst clashes so far with Polish border guards

By Matthew Day
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolish security forces were pelted with stun grenades and stones supplied by Belarus, it was alleged, after water cannons were fired across the border in some of the most violent skirmishes since the start of the migrant crisis on the Polish border. Video footage published online by Poland’s defence...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Birmingham Star

The EU should be more worried about America than Russia or China

The EU is weighing up the first draft of its new ?Strategic Compass? ? a document that, once eventually agreed, will guide the bloc's security policy for up to a decade, defining what Brussels sees as threat and how it will react. The head of the organisation's foreign relations, Josep...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse”, and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of...
POLITICS
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Angela Merkel
New York Post

EU accuses Belarus of ‘gangster’ methods as hundreds of migrants shiver at Polish border

NAREWKA, Poland, Nov 9 – Hundreds of migrants huddled around forest campfires in freezing temperatures on Tuesday near the Belarus-Poland border where razor wire fences and Polish border guards blocked their entry into the European Union. The EU vowed more sanctions against Belarus, accusing President Alexander Lukashenko of using “gangster-style”...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

A Border Cop Detained Me and Dished About the ‘Lunatic’ President of Belarus

KUZNICA, Poland—After a night filled with tear gas, water cannons and fireworks, Tomas, a tall, fair-haired Polish border guard, looked haggard. “None of us want to be doing this job,” he told The Daily Beast as he stood in a police station in the small Polish border town of Kuznica. His colleague, a short young woman with curly black hair, looks like she hasn't slept in days. “Everyone is exhausted,” she says, as she slumps her head forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#European Union#Migrant Crisis#Polish#Border Fence#Belarusian#Mon Gov Pl
Reuters

Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was alarmed by a U.S.-backed push to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weapons, but said U.S. media outlets that have suggested Russia is poised to attack Ukraine are being used in a disinformation campaign. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence...
MILITARY
AFP

Burial for Yemeni migrant who died on Poland-Belarus border

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
WORLD
The Independent

Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...
PROTESTS
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying. The call comes at a time when Washington...
MILITARY
AFP

'Pawns': Serbs in north Kosovo stuck in simmering dispute

In Kosovo's Mitrovica, Serbian flags and nationalist murals blanket the streets of its Serb enclave -- where the community effectively oversees a state within a divided city that is a symbolic flashpoint. - 'The Wild West' - The Serbs in Mitrovica and a smattering of other northern enclaves have steadfastly refused to acknowledge Kosovo's independence.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

BOHONIKI, Poland (AP) — A Polish imam recited prayers Tuesday over the tiny white casket of an unborn Iraqi boy, the latest life claimed as migrants from the Middle East have tried to slip into the European Union illegally and found their path blocked by soldiers in the forests of Poland and Belarus.
SOCIETY
Telegraph

British Army to leave Canada after 50 years for new base in Middle East

The British Army is to leave Canada after 50 years, with its biggest training base set to move to the Middle East. The British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) in Alberta, western Canada, has been in operation since 1972, training thousands of British soldiers in live firing exercises. More than...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

EU Asks Afghanistan's Neighbours to Prevent Exploitation of Migrants

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat on Monday urged Afghanistan's northern neighbours to help prevent what he described as the abuse of migrants for political goals by the Belarusian authorities. The EU also presented to the former Soviet republics its 1 billion euro plan to support both Afghanistan...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The unrest "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS

