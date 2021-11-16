Belarus 'arming migrants with stun grenades' amid worst clashes so far with Polish border guards

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO