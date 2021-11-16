ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock: Why The Price Increased

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) increased by 14.94% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) increased by...

Multiplan (MPLN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) – a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry – increased by 32.67% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to MultiPlan announcing that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Leverage Finance Conference – which will take place virtually at 12:45 pm Eastern Time on December 1, 2021. There are rumors that the company could be making a major company announcement at that time.
Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) increased by 22.36% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. Q4 Financial Highlights. — The Q4 revenues...
Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – increased by 181.16% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up 749.4% over the past week.
US Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock: $124 Price Target From Sidoti

The shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: USPH) have received a price target of $124 from Sidoti. These are the details. The shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: USPH) have received a price target of $124 from Sidoti. And Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal upgraded the company shares from “Neutral” to “Buy.”
Newage (NBEV) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) increased by 38.14% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) – a Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company – increased by 38.14% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in a Form 4 filing.
Provention Bio (PRVB) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) – a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease – increased by 15.06% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Provention Bio providing an update on its ongoing efforts to address U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considerations cited in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued to the company by the FDA on July 2, 2021, pertaining to comparability between the company’s planned teplizumab commercial product and clinical drug product used in historical trials of teplizumab.
Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) – a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles – increased by 18.2% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Greenland Technologies announcing that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021. Management will be presenting to investors in both group and 1×1 virtual meetings.
Zoom Video (ZM) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) fell by over 6% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) fell by over 6% after hours today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s customer growth rate.
Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock: $40 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) have received a $40 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) have received a $40 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded the company shares to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” while slightly lowering the price target from $41.
iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 80.86% in the most recent trading session.
Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 2.23% to $276.38 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock: $205 Price Target From Needham

The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) have received a price target of $205 from Needham. These are the details. The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) have received a price target of $205 from Needham. And Needham analyst Joseph Stringer increased the price target from $180 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) – a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Aadi Bioscience announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). FYARRO is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for advanced malignant PEComa in adults.
Best Buy (BBY) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors responded negatively to potential shipping bottlenecks and weaker demand for electronics in general.
Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Stock: $41 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) have received a price target of $41 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) have received a price target of $41 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded the company rating from “Equal Weight” to “Overweight.”
XL Fleet (XL) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) – a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets – increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to XL Fleet announcing it was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and The U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems (PM TS) to prototype a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.
Qiwi (QIWI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) increased by over 12% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) increased by over 12% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. These are the...
