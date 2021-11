The Aggies defeated Cal State East Bay in the opening exhibition of the season and now look to get rolling in non-conference play. UC Davis’ Bria Shine and Sage Stobbart combined for 31 points to lead the Aggies past Cal State East Bay, 62-53 in an exhibition to open the season. It was the first time that fans were in attendance at the University Credit Union Center in Davis since the 2019-20 season.

DAVIS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO