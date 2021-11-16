ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ARETE Group introduces new-age industry destination - Payal Industrial Park at Dahej PCPIR to accelerate industrial growth in India

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/ATK): One of India's largest industrial developers, ARETE Group, has unveiled Payal Industrial Park -- India's largest privately-integrated Industrial Park at Dahej, Gujarat. The Park is spread over a vast 3,500 acres of area earmarked for large-scale industrial development, logistics parks and utilities. It...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Star Alliance Continues Its Growth in the Mining Industry

Introducing An Environmentally Safe New Technology for Extracting Gold from Oxide Ores. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it has today signed a letter of intent to acquire the worldwide licensing rights to the patented green System of Gold Extraction known as Genesis. Extensive field tests have demonstrated that the Genesis reactor is suitable for economically extracting gold from oxide ores where the presence of gold is as little as 0.25 parts per million.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Winter session: Government to bring bill to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India, foster framework for official digital currency

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The government would introduce a bill to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India while providing certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, Indonesia held 37th edition of coordinated patrol

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, an indigenously built Missile Corvette along with Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, is undertaking coordinated patrol (CORPAT) with Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Sultan Thaha Syaifuddin, (376), a Kapitan Patimura-Class Corvette, a ministry release said on Tuesday. The 37th edition of CORPAT...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arete#International Airports#Industrial Revolution#Arete Group#Ani Atk#Payal Industrial Park#The Gujarat Pcpir Lrb#Government Of India#Pcpir Policy#The Government Of Gujarat#Surat
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, US agree to work collaboratively in multilateral trade bodies WTO, G20, OECD

New Delhi, [India] November 23 (ANI): India and the United States have agreed to work collaboratively and constructively in relevant multilateral trade bodies including the World Trade Organization (WTO), The Group of Twenty (G20) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to enhance bilateral trade relationship between New Delhi and Washington.
ECONOMY
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, India say resolving market access issues bilaterally brings tangible benefits to farmers, businessmen

New Delhi, [India] November 23 (ANI): India and United States have acknowledged the tangible benefits accruing to farmers and businesses of both countries by mutually resolving certain outstanding market access issues through increased bilateral engagement. In a joint statement on Tuesday, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and Union Minister...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

We will develop Visakhapatnam not just as world tourist destination but also as centre of trade, commerce: G Kishan Reddy

Visakhpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with the Visakhapatnam Tourism and Port officials in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and said we will develop Visakhapatnam not just as the world tourist destination but also as the centre of trade and commerce.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

Noida International Aiport to be made functional by 2024, provide employment to over 1 lakh people: Yogi Adityanath

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Noida International Aiport, whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, will be made functional by 2024 and it will provide employment opportunities to over 1 lakh people.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Shimla tops in NITI Aayog progress index for meeting sustainable development goals

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Shimla has topped the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index that ranks 56 urban areas on progress towards meeting SDG indicators related to ending poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality among others. In 2015, the UN General...
INDIA
home.cern

Industry and research – joining forces to accelerate progress and innovation

CERN’s industrial suppliers are crucial to advancing its scientific mission. It is through successful collaborations with businesses across a variety of industries that advancements in accelerators, detectors, computing and many other areas become realities. It is often stated that CERN is a city within a city, and this requires efficient...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

5G Path Promises Growth for the Coal Industry

PARTNER CONTENT: Green and intelligence are leading the coal industry towards growth. In China, there are more than 5,300 coal mines across the country, each with its own complexities and geological conditions. Intelligence has proven vital for the high-quality development of the industry. As such, intelligent coal mining has been in progress for almost 10 years, replacing strenuous patterns with more holistic models, but a number of challenges still remain unsolvable. But as 5G technologies mature, this situation seems to be turning around and we can see potential solutions ahead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Industry Week

Industry Insights: Accelerated Industrial Digitalization

The pandemic has not slowed down manufacturers’ digital transformation efforts. In fact, digitalization initiatives are progressing at a rapid pace as manufacturers seek ways to address challenges they have encountered over the past year and a half. In an effort to gauge the current state of digitalization throughout manufacturing, IndustryWeek...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Lunit Expands Team with Multiple Industry Leaders to Accelerate its Business Growth

Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, announced it recently reinforced its team with industry and regulatory experts to accelerate its business expansion and growth in the US. New joiners include Ken Nesmith, Marcus Skovhus , and Subok Park . Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

A new ratings industry is emerging to help homebuyers assess climate risks

As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is taking on new meaning. In 2021, homeowners have contended with threats including paralyzing cold on the Great Plains, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England. Buying a house is complicated enough in a market that has become supercharged in many U.S. cities. Emerging climate change risks will further complicate those decisions. Investors will be less likely to regret their decisions if they do due diligence in researching local climate risks. Mortgage lenders will face less...
REAL ESTATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar meets US trade envoy Tai, discusses global trade challenges, need to build reliable and resilient supply chains

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he held a good conversation with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on global trade challenges and the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains. He also said that expanding economic and technology cooperation...
U.S. POLITICS
ourcommunitynow.com

Peter embraces the food industry growth

Having grown up on a farm at Lake Grace, Peter Donwey has always had a passion for agriculture. Working for Wide Open Agriculture as a product analyst, he has been enjoying learning more about what happens behind-the-scenes of an innovative agribusiness and the supply chain.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy