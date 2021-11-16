ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to...

www.heraldpalladium.com

The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
NFL
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks It’s Time Russell Wilson Leaves Seattle

FOX Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks its time for Russell Wilson to go. On Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself,” the former Eagles linebacker laid out why. “Russ has to go, because Russ wants to go,” Acho said. “We know that this Russ/Pete Carroll has either overstayed it’s welcome, or it’s at the last leg of it’s welcome.”
NFL
#Pro Bowl #American Football #The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Russell Wilson’s Future

With the Seattle Seahawks falling more and more out of the playoff race, it’s once again time to speculate about Russell Wilson’s future. Earlier this year, Wilson was one of several big-time quarterbacks believed to be on the trading block. Wilson’s agent reportedly floated a list of potential teams and many believed a blockbuster trade was possible.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Russell Wilson, D.J. Moore, Antonio Gibson (2021 Fantasy Football)

We’ve officially reached the halfway mark of the NFL regular season, but for fantasy, we’re only a little over a month away from the playoffs. Trade deadlines are nearing, too, meaning it’s time to make sure your team is set up the way you like it. Let us help you! Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 51 hits and 23 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
98.3 The KEY

Russell Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Green Bay Packers!

All the experts said it would probably be 6 weeks to recovery for Russell Wilson, but in just one month he's ready to play again! His doctor even said he has never seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback, according to a report from YakTriNews.com.
NFL
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
seattle Seahawks

Next Gen Stats: Russell Wilson is Efficient With Passes Under 20 Yards

Russell Wilson has been incredibly efficient when attempting passes under 20 yards. As we take on the Packers in Week 10, find out which Next Gen Stats could make the difference in Sunday's matchup. Catch all the action starting Sunday at 1:25 pm PT on CBS! Powered by Amazon Web Services.
NFL
ESPN

NFL betting market watch: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson statuses shift Seahawks-Packers line

The Green Bay Packers opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks before the line dropped to -3 on Tuesday. The opening line reflected oddsmakers' belief that Aaron Rodgers returning for the Packers was more likely than Russell Wilson starting for the Seahawks. That changed early in the week, after Wilson returned to practice and Rodgers on Tuesday indicated that obstacles remained before he could get back under center after missing last week due to a positive COVID-19 test.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule). Marc Ross: With Russell Wilson and (likely) Aaron Rodgers returning to action, the big question is: Who can knock the rust off faster? It's Wilson, who will bring the truth to Lambeau by throwing for more than 300 yards against a Packers defense that's only giving up 210.4 passing yards per game. Seahawks win!
NFL
chatsports.com

QB Russell Wilson will play, but RB Chris Carson is out Sunday for Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE - The Seahawks' offense will nearly be at full strength Sunday after the team activated quarterback Russell Wilson and rookie receiver Dee Eskridge from their respective stints on injured reserve Friday in order to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Running back Chris Carson won't be joining...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Packers no stranger to Seahawks, Russell Wilson

GREEN BAY - Davante Adams had the line of the week when it comes to the Packers facing the Seahawks. "It kind of feels like a division game for me, honestly," the All-Pro receiver said. Indeed, the frequency with which these two teams have met is startling. Dating back to...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Ready To Go vs. Packers; Chris Carson Won't Play

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Friday what was largely assumed as soon as Russell Wilson was medically cleared to return to practice on Monday. Wilson is officially back, and he will start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. "He had a terrific week, he really did," Carroll said....
NFL
Longview Daily News

Russell Wilson return awful, Seahawks shut out for 1st time in 10 years, 17-0 at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It was Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Rodgers in the Double-Return Showdown. But it was ugly. Sometimes bone-headedly so. How bone-headed? How about the Seahawks gifting Green Bay a first down instead of forcing a third down, because defensive end Carlos Dunlap threw a Packers player’s shoe after a play in the fourth quarter?
NFL

