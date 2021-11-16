ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Redevelopment of St. Augustine Outlets site clears final hurdle

By Madison Roberts
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxZV9_0cy8BjdI00
St. Augustine Outlets

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A proposal to redevelop the St. Augustine Outlets received unanimous approval this morning by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

Two residents spoke during public comment ahead of the unanimous 4-0 vote.

The development includes a maximum of 99,500 square feet of retail space and 350 multi-family residential units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqgSe_0cy8BjdI00
Map of St. Augustine Outlet (St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners)

The owner of the outlets pushed for the developments in June saying revenue was down. According to the St. Augustine Record, a developer submitted an application that same month to close the mall down calling the land no longer viable. It currently stands northeast of State Road 16 and I-95.

The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for December 7.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Jacksonville Public Library Main to reopen to the public next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown Jacksonville Main Library will reopen to the public next month after being used as a COVID-19 treatment site. The downtown branch was closed in August so the space could be used as a Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment site. According to the city of Jacksonville, to date, 11,352 patients have received treatment at this location since Aug. 17.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
40K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy