Redevelopment of St. Augustine Outlets site clears final hurdle

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A proposal to redevelop the St. Augustine Outlets received unanimous approval this morning by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

Two residents spoke during public comment ahead of the unanimous 4-0 vote.

The development includes a maximum of 99,500 square feet of retail space and 350 multi-family residential units.

Map of St. Augustine Outlet (St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners)

The owner of the outlets pushed for the developments in June saying revenue was down. According to the St. Augustine Record, a developer submitted an application that same month to close the mall down calling the land no longer viable. It currently stands northeast of State Road 16 and I-95.

The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for December 7.

