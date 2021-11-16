Teddy Bridgewater promises next time he'll tackle the guy

DENVER -- Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has steadfastly said since arriving to the Denver Broncos that he stays away from all things social media. After Sunday's rather homely 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that's probably a good thing. It wasn't any of Bridgewater's passes, scrambles or checkdowns that were under the microscope following a game that droppd the Broncos to 5-5. It was Bridgewater's subpar tackle attempt as Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay ran past him during an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the last play of third quarter -- a play that seemed to smother any Broncos' comeback attempt.

