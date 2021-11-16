Teddy Bridgewater promises next time he'll tackle the guy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but there’s one play in particular that stood out to fans from both sides and around the league. With the Broncos pressing to tie the game late in the third quarter and in good field position,...
The Vikings were driving in the fourth quarter when Kirk Cousins threw a dangerous pass. Packers S Darnell Savage Jr. cut off the throw, but he couldn’t retain possession as he hit the ground. The officials, after originally ruling the play an interception, overturned the call on the field. Packers...
On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
It’s been a couple week since I covered one of Tim Jenkins’ videos. Not because he doesn’t put out good breakdowns, but because it was fairly miserable reviewing the Denver Broncos offense for a solid month and it was hard enough just to keep slogging through it those weeks. That ended on Sunday, however, with an offensive onslaught against the Dallas Cowboys as the team got back above .500 with that 30-16 blowout road win.
The New Orleans Saints have been forced to adjust in more ways than one over the past week. Trevor Siemian started at quarterback in Week 9 in the wake of Jameis Winston’s season-ending ACL injury against Tampa Bay the week before. The cherry on top was Michael Thomas announcing that he won’t be playing at all this year. Given the circumstances, New Orleans could use Teddy Bridgewater.
After four consecutive losses following a tremendous preseason and a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos understood what they had to fight for on Sunday afternoon. So, fight they did. Offense spared no effort (especially in their run game, and offensive line protection), and defense found their rhythm (including a Dak Prescott interception by Caden Sterns).
DENVER -- Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has steadfastly said since arriving to the Denver Broncos that he stays away from all things social media. After Sunday's rather homely 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that's probably a good thing. It wasn't any of Bridgewater's passes, scrambles or checkdowns that were under the microscope following a game that droppd the Broncos to 5-5. It was Bridgewater's subpar tackle attempt as Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay ran past him during an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the last play of third quarter -- a play that seemed to smother any Broncos' comeback attempt.
The New Orleans Saints have found themselves in a quarterback pickle in the wake of Drew Brees' retirement. With injuries and issues with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, Saints' head coach Sean Payton is scraping the bottom of the barrel with Trevor Siemian. Ahead of last week's NFL trade deadline,...
If kicking and screaming is the minimum standard for effort around here, he’s the wrong quarterback for Broncos Country. OK, I get it. NFL quarterbacks aren’t paid to tackle. But didn’t the Broncos bring in Teddy Bridgewater to lead?. On a disastrous play that flushed all hope from the stadium...
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas, Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Teddy Bridgwater wanting no part of tackling Eagles DB Darius Slay as he returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Kiz: It is the play that defines what the Broncos are now — sad, bad and uninspired. The 83-yard scoop and score by Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay started with a crucial fumble on fourth down by running back Melvin Gordon. Let’s not forget that. But what really irks Broncos Country is Teddy Bridgewater made zero effort to stop Slay on his way to the end zone. Should Denver bench Teddy B and start Drew Lock at quarterback?
DENVER — It's a play that has caused an uproar over the past 24 hours, and one Teddy Bridgewater needed to address as soon as possible. It was the final play of the third quarter with the Broncos facing a fourth and 1 at the Eagles' 23-yard-line. All of Broncos Country knows what happened next: Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay scooped it up and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.
Teddy Bridgewater didn't have the best day on the field for the Denver Broncos Sunday, completing just 61.1% of his passes as Denver was able to score only one offensive touchdown in a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Bridgewater's most egregious play wasn't even on a pass, a decision that went viral immediately.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has sat in plenty of team meetings in his eight-year career, and had plenty of his mistakes or turnovers rolled out for his teammates to see. But Bridgewater said Monday that the Broncos' latest film session, which included his lack of an...
ENGLEWOOD — Coming off one of the biggest wins in five years, the Broncos look to improve to 6-4 this Sunday before its bye week, facing a scrappy 3-6 Eagles team. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had an up and down season, throwing for 1,981 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. But it's Hurts' legs that are dangerous.
One play remains incapable of defining a season. However, it can capture the frustration of failing to meet expectations, of collapsing when urgency is necessary. The Broncos face planted against the Eagles on Sunday, falling for the ninth in their past 13 home games.
The Denver Broncos are heading into their bye week at 5-5 following a difficult loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but it seems that Teddy Bridgewater will still be the team’s quarterback. Despite the embarrassing 17-point loss at home, head coach Vic Fangio is apparently not considering turning to Drew Lock....
