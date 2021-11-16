ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Official Teaser Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownton Abbey's original cast returns for the second film, Downtown Abbey: A New Era. Check out the...

www.ign.com

Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Teaser Preview & First-Look Photos; Trailer To Screen With ‘Belfast’ In Theaters This Weekend

The teaser trailer for Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era has been set to run exclusively in theaters on fellow Focus title Belfast this weekend. Above is a preview of the teaser while below are first-look photos from the sequel to 2019’s global hit. Downton Abbey: A New Era is due to open globally starting March 18, 2022. Teaser footage was originally screened for CinemaCon attendees back in August, reuniting us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway — and a wedding is afoot. Today’s preview above offers snippets of that same...
TENNIS
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Watch the Crawleys Return in First Footage From Big-Screen Sequel, Coming in 2022

Who’s up for a spot of tennis with the Crawleys? Focus Features on Wednesday released an official first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut — and it’s just as elegant as you’re imagining. Returning for Downton Abbey‘s second movie are original cast members Hugh Bonneville (Robert), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Brendan Coyle (Bates), Michelle Dockery (Mary), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Matthew Goode (Henry), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas), Allen Leech (Branson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hudges), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore),...
TENNIS
Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer Goes International As The Dowager Countess Reveals Her ‘Mysterious Past’

For a moment, it looked like the upcoming sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era was going to confirm our worst suspicions. With Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess of Grantham speculated to be not long for the world of this hotly anticipated sequel, her absence in last week’s tease was something that definitely stood out. However, with the trailer going international, and the Dowager Countess revealing her ‘mysterious past’ to her family, it looks like we can hold off on the tears for now.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres. The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey:...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Trailer: A Family Secret Sends the Crawleys to France in Second Film

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man… and now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France.” That (somewhat suspiciously vague) tale, courtesy of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess, kicks off the official teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was released to the public on Monday after exclusively screening before Belfast this past weekend. “They better be warned,” Carson (Jim Carter) says. “The British are coming.” The film’s cast includes original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier,  Allen Leech,...
MOVIES
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Do Not Fear!! We're Not Done With Downton Yet! 'Downton Abbey 2: A New Era' Starring Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville Has Just Released It's Official Trailer!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be on it's final season, but there's no limit on keeping up with the Crawleys. The historical fiction sensation Downton Abbey has officially released their trailer for Downton Abbey 2: A New Era. The show will bring back all of your favorite cast members including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, and many others. This orderly drama is sure to have us clutching our tea cups and sitting at the edge of our seats.
MOVIES
IGN

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Video Review

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City debuts in theatres on Nov 24, 2021. Spoiler-free review by Taylor Lyles. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is certainly not the worst video game adaptation or even the worst Resident Evil movie, but both those bars are pretty low. Director Johannes Roberts does deserve some credit for sticking much more closely to the source material than the Paul W.S. Anderson films, but a short runtime, a rushed third act, and lack of elements to make it truly scary to watch in the dark hold it back immensely. Nevertheless, it should serve as decent fun for fans of the Resident Evil games, if only to find all the Easter eggs and references scattered throughout.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Says 10-Hour ‘Blade Runner’ Live-Action TV Series on the Way, Pilot Already Written

“Alien” isn’t the only iconic Ridley Scott franchise getting a buzzy live-action television series. Speaking to the BBC on Monday (via Variety), Scott revealed that “Blade Runner” is getting the live-action TV treatment. Specifics of the project were not revealed, other than the following: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.” Whether or not the series takes place after the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel “Blade Runner 2049” or is set at another point on the “Blade Runner timeline remains to be seen. The...
TV SERIES
IGN

Wired Shut - Official Trailer

A disillusioned famous novelist, unable to talk while recovering in his remote mountain home from major reconstructive jaw surgery, is exposed to a life-threatening secret when he receives an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter. Wired Shut stars Blake Stadel, Natalie Sharp, and Behtash Fazlali. It is produced by Peter Malone Elliott and Alexander Sharp. Wired Shut, directed by Alexander Sharp, arrives on Digital and VOD on November 30, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

DC League of Super-Pets - Official Trailer

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film "DC League of Super-Pets," from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the "Jumanji" and "Secret Life of Pets" films), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live," the "Magic School Bus Rides Again" films, "Ferdinand"), John Krasinski (the "Quiet Place" films, "Free Guy"), Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live," "Office Christmas Party," "Trainwreck"), Natasha Lyonne ("Show Dogs," "Ballmastrz 9009"), Diego Luna ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Maya and the Three"), Marc Maron ("Joker," "GLOW"), Thomas Middleditch ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"), Ben Schwartz ("Sonic the Hedgehog," "Duck Tales"), and Keanu Reeves (the "Matrix" and "John Wick" films). In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Stern, a veteran writer/consultant on the "LEGO" movies, makes his animated feature film directorial debut, directing from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Jared Stern. The executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor, and Courtenay Valenti. Stern's creative team includes production designer Kim Taylor ("The LEGO® Ninjago Movie") and editors David Egan ("Game Night," "Vacation") and Jhoanne Reyes ("Teen Titans GO!" "Young Justice"). The music is by Steve Jablonsky (the "Transformers" films). DC League of Super-Pets arrives in theaters internationally beginning on May 18, 2022, and in North America on May 20, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Exclusive Extended Deleted Scene

Carnage, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), and Shriek (Naomie Harris) form an "Unholy Trinity" in this exclusive extended deleted scene (featuring unfinished visual effects) from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is now on digital and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on December 14, 2021. The home entertainment release includes over an hour of special features, including bloopers, deleted scenes, Easter Eggs, and more. Tom Hardy returns as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. In search of his next big story, journalist Eddie Brock lands an exclusive interview with convicted murderer and death row inmate Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who discovers Eddie's secret and becomes the host for Carnage, a menacing and terrifying symbiote. Now, Eddie and Venom must get past their contentious relationship to defeat him. Directed by Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) with a story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel and screenplay by Kelly Marcel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris as Shriek.
MOVIES
IGN

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse - Trailer

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is a post-apocalyptic zombie film that follows soldier Rhys who lives in a zombie-infested Australian wasteland. Rhys is on an arc of redemption as he turns against his evil bosses and joins forces with a group of rebel survivors to help rescue a girl who holds the cure to the virus. The film which has been hailed as 'Mad Max Meets Dawn Of the Dead' - has picked up an audience award at the 2021 Sydney Film Festival for Best Feature Film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES

