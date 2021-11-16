ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump sells D.C. hotel for $375 million

By The Real Deal
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8tU7_0cy8Af8b00

( The Real Deal ) – Donald Trump is set for his second exit from Washington, D.C., as CGI Merchant Group is reportedly in contract to buy the Trump International Hotel lease.

The Miami-based investment firm , helmed by Raoul Thomas is in contract to buy the hotel lease for $375 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Under its new ownership, the 263-key hotel will reportedly shed the Trump name. People familiar with the deal told the Journal CGI is working with Hilton Worldwide Holdings and will have the hotel branded and managed by Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria group.

The firm was reported last month to be close to buying the lease for more than $370 million . The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JmuO_0cy8Af8b00

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty)

CGI’s purchase on Pennsylvania Avenue ends a tumultuous decade for the Old Post Office building. The Trump Organization in 2012 won approval to redevelop the site, beating out Marriott and Hilton. In leasing from the General Services Administration, the company agreed to spend an estimated $200 million renovating the property.Read more

When Trump took office, he resigned from his companies but put his assets into a trust run by his sons, which allowed him to benefit financially. The hotel’s 2016 opening sparked concerns over domestic and foreign interests using the business to curry favor with the Trump administration.

Though Trump reported in financial disclosures that the hotel generated more than $150 million in revenue, the House Oversight Committee in October released documents detailing losses of more than $70 million at the hotel during Trump’s presidency.

The documents showed the hotel needed a loan of more than $27 million from one of Trump’s holding companies, as well as the existence of a favorable $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank, which was not previously disclosed.

The Trump Organization previously attempted to sell the lease for $500 million. The price dropped down as Newmark began looking for offers in excess of $400 million . JLL was initially tapped to market the property, but bailed after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on acquittal: ‘If that’s not self defense, nothing is’

Donald Trump has congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse for his homicide acquittal for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding another.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, shot the men with an AR-15-style assault rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020, but claimed if was in self-defence.“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY—And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!” said the former president in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. Mr Trump visited the city in September 2020 to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Meadows says he'd like to see Trump as the next House Speaker

It was earlier this year when Peter Navarro, a former White House insider and a prominent voice in Trump World, lashed out at the House Republican leadership. "Kevin McCarthy has to go," Navarro said. "He no longer has the confidence of the MAGA portion of the Republican Party." In all...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
DCist

Goodbye Trump Hotel, Hello Waldorf Astoria D.C.

The tallest building in downtown Washington, besides the Washington Monument, is a monument to another president: Donald J. Trump. Now, the gold letters on the Trump International Hotel could be removed for good: the Trump Organization is selling the hotel, and it will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
WEKU

Trump's controversial hotel in D.C. will reportedly be sold and renamed

Former President Donald Trump's company has agreed to sell its Trump International Hotel operation in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be worth $375 million and will result in the Trump name being removed from the landmark property that stands close to the White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Trump International Hotel#Marriott#Cgi Merchant Group#The Wall Street Journal#Hilton Worldwide Holdings#Waldorf Astoria#The Old Post Office#The Trump Organization
Washington Times

Trump Organization reaches deal to sell rights to Trump International Hotel

The Trump family has reportedly reached a deal to sell the rights to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. According to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal, the Miami-based CGI Merchant Group will pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the high-end luxury hotel just a short walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

RNC agrees to pay some of Trump’s legal bills in N.Y. criminal investigation

The Republican National Committee is paying some personal legal bills for former president Donald Trump, spending party funds to pay a lawyer representing Trump in investigations into his financial practices in New York, a party spokeswoman said Monday. In October, the RNC made two payments totaling $121,670 to the law...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
WFLA

WFLA

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy