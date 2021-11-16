ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cold start we warm well into the 70s this afternoon. Chilly start Wednesday warms towards 80 and...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#First Alert#Meteorologist
Lara Wayne

Weather Alert: Missouri is Expecting Heavy Snowfall this Winter.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Missouri residents should prepare heavy rounds for intermittent snowfall and showers this winter. The meteorologist linked the early signs of La Niña, which emerged in late Oct 2021, to prolonging winter season in the North-Eastern U.S belt. Few states along the Northern U.S are on the radar that might get a heavy snowfall this winter. So, if you haven't already done, it's a good thing to prepare your emergency kit if you catch on severe weather conditions.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Freezing rain and snow to impact Tuesday travel

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead and Mission Valleys from until 11AM Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Patchy freezing rain possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region from 10 AM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday. Total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches will be possible for West Glacier, 4 to 6 inches at Marias Pass.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Before Pre-Thanksgiving Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado will be caught in a squeeze play again this week. We have a high pressure ridge moving through the southern Rockies along with our next storm system dropping into the Pacific northwest. Credit:CBS4   This set-up will bring in some gusty winds over the mountains, Front Range and part of the eastern plains for Tuesday. Along with the winds, humidity levels may drop into the single digits! As a result, about 3/4ths of eastern Colorado has a warning or a watch for fire danger going on. Credit:CBS4 There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger posted from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday...
COLORADO STATE
WNDU

WNDU First Alert Weather Winter Forecast

You don’t have to look far for signs of excitement right now in Middlebury. For an injured athlete, the pain of physical rehab can be grueling. But even when the injury heals, many still face doubt and uncertainty.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A few sprinkles?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Clouds will be on the increase today before cloudy skies and a chance of rain are seen on Tuesday. A weak weather system passing through the region on Tuesday will bring chances for light rain. across the south-central Arizona deserts and the higher...
YUMA, AZ
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 11/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Wind chill values are a few degrees below the air temperature, so the heavy jacket will be needed before heading out the door. With the sunshine and southerly winds, today will be unseasonably warm! Temperatures for most, if not all of Texoma, will warm into the low to mid 70s! This is 10 to 15 degrees above average for end of November standards. South to southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid to upper 20s. With the sunshine, dry conditions, southerly winds and low relative humidity, this will combine to create near-critical fire danger this afternoon for most of the area.
LAWTON, OK
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: November cloud cover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you have lived in Rochester for any length of time you know when we get to this time of the year, we are talking about cloud cover and a lot of it. A lot of this has to do with a difference in the temperature...
ROCHESTER, NY
abc17news.com

The life cycle of a Weather Alert Day

Winter in Mid-Missouri brings it all. From rain, to snow, to ice and freezing rain, to life-threatening cold, the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issues Weather Alert Days ahead of dangerous weather conditions year-round. The process starts with analyzing critical data for the potential of inconvenient weather that could become...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy