Play from Dallas Mavericks win over Nuggets that stood out: 1. Luka posts the MVP. Luka Doncic had an off night by his standards. The Denver Nuggets matched up Aaron Gordon on him and were throwing double teams at him early and often on Monday night. Still, Doncic missed a few easy ones. Even on an off night, he finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and one block, but Luka shot just nine of 23 from the field.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO