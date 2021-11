Editor's note: The author of this piece is also a contributor to Culikid, an organization included in the links below. Cooking together is a wonderful way for parents and caregivers to bond with kids both every day and during holidays where food is the main event (hello turkey day!). Plus, it's a great way to teach kids skills that will be useful for life. If you want to get cooking with your kid but are worried about getting started, whether your child is neurotypical or has special needs, here are three simple tips to get kids and caregivers cozy in the kitchen.

